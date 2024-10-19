 Skip to main content
F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024: Verstappen wins decisively

All teams tested tires while Verstappen and Norris led the race for 18 of 19 laps

By
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.
Courtesy of Formula 1

It was like the beginning of the F1 2024 season at the United States Grand Prix Sprint race on Saturday afternoon, October 19. Red Bull F1 driver and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen started the race in the pole position and was never threatened while keeping the lead and winning the 19-lap competition easily. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris were second and third in the Sprint.

Verstappen’s Grand Prix dominance during the first five weeks of the season was so great that many expected he’d be uncontested as he drove for his fourth Championship. After the fifth race, however, issues with the Red Bull race car and winning performances by other drivers, particularly Lando Norris, opened the opportunities for both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. McLaren is ahead of Red Bull, and Norris has been closing the points gap for the Drivers’ Championship. Before the USGP, with six Grand Prix remaining in the season, including three with Sprints, the gamble was whether Norris could catch up to Verstappen’s points lead before the season ended. Today, with the Sprint finished, the direction turned, and Verstappen strengthened his lead.

Why the Sprint race matters

The FIA Formula 1 organization added Sprint races to a limited number of Grand Prix in a season (currently no more than six) to give race fans who attend in person or stream the race events an additional exciting event during the weekend. Sprints are held the day before the Grand Prix, so people who didn’t care much about watching practice sessions and qualifying events would have an excellent reason to attend or watch during an additional day. The top eight drivers win Championship points, too, with eight points for the winner, seven points for 2nd place, and so on, so the eighth place driver wins 1 point. The extra 8 points for the winner can be a good boost, even though it’s less than one-third of the points for winning the Grand Prix, which awards 25 points to the winner and decreases more rapidly, so the tenth place driver gets the final point.

What the Sprint race results suggest for the Grand Prix

Because Verstappen won so handily in the Sprint race, Sunday’s Grand Prix could be a bellwether for the rest of the season. If Verstappen wins, it may dishearten McLaren because, besides making the math of the Championship points harder to beat with so few remaining races, the feeling around the track may be that Red Bull’s upgrades for this race have finally fixed the midseason issues.

It is interesting that Verstappen has won all four Sprint races this season. So, if he doesn’t win the Grand Prix, maybe people will think he’s unbeatable in Sprints but vulnerable in the longer Grand Prix races.

The following are the points winners in today’s Sprint Race and their current standings overall with Drivers’ Championship points.

Sprint finish position Driver Team Sprint Championship points today Current Championship points total
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 339
2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 7 197
3 Lando Norris McLaren 6 285
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 250
5 George Russell Mercedes 4 159
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3 177
7 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2 8
8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1 25

Alpine F1 team and San Antonio Spurs team up to show apparel at the Paris Motor Show for the Austin, Texas Grand Prix of America
Collaborative teamwear blends the excitement of both teams during the F1 Grand Prix in Austin
Collaboration logo of the San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

The San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have teamed up with global lifestyle brand New Era for a new headwear and clothing collection. The five-piece line combines key branding elements from both the Spurs and Alpine, showcasing the Spurs' signature black, white, and silver color scheme. Fans and collectors can purchase the collection online, at the Paris Motor Show, and at Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team pop-up stores during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix event in Austin, TX.
Why the F1 Alpine team and the Spurs collaborated
F1 teams frequently partner and collaborate with other entities, such as with the Alpine F1 team's one-time livery switch to promote Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine film during the Belgian Grand Prix in July. The Spurs and the F1 Alpine collaboration cross-promotes both teams. New Era has existing relationships with both teams, so it's also a win for the lifestyle sporting apparel brand.

“Racing in Texas is always an amazing experience and to do so while teaming up with one of the State’s top sporting organizations makes it even more special.” said Oliver Oakes, Team Principal of BWT Alpine Formula One Team. “”

Read more
Experience the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the LIV on the Grid package
The center of the racing, dining, bottle service, and entertainment action
liv on the grid f1 las vegas grand prix experiences package 2024 viewing in pit building zone

F1 Experiences ticket packages are an inclusive way to secure race track seating and viewing, meals and beverages, unique experiences, and access to the live entertainment that has become a signature element of the F1 Grand Prix. The Experience package options for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, November 20 to 23, include the full range of Vegas hospitality, entertainment, and culinary indulgence. One of the most exciting packages is LIV on the Grid.
Why LIV on the Grid is such a big deal

The Formula 1 race draws hundreds of thousands of fans to the track, and LIV on the Grid puts you right in the center of the action in the F1 Paddock Club. You'll be in the Pit Building Zone, treated like a VIP. LIV on the Grid tickets are available in multiples of two.
Included with LIV on the Grid

Read more
Viaplay to debut eleven F1 driver Verstappen documentaries in US and UK
Insights into an elite athlete who is performing at his peak
Documentary title slide of Max Verstappen - Off the Beaten Track showing Verstappen in R1 racing gear walking alone on the side of a track.

Formula 1 fans who want to know more about F1 drivers or understand how they can perform at such an elite level will have the opportunity this fall to see what drives Red Bull's three-time F1 Champion driver, Max Verstappen. Starting Monday, October 14, eleven Max Verstappen documentaries, including Off the Beaten Track and Master of the Track, will premiere on the Viaplay US streaming service in the United States.
Why Verstappen's documentaries matter

Max Verstappen, 27, is already among the best Formula 1 drivers in the 75-year motorsport history. Recognized at a young age as a potential Champion, Verstappen has won three FIA F1 Driver's World Championships. He dominated F1 2023, winning 19 of the 22 races in the season. Responding to the growing interest in F1 racing in the U.S., Viaplay will show more of the human side of one of F1's top drivers.

Read more