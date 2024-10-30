There will be no shortage of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 merchandise

Attendees at the 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 21 to 23 will have ample opportunity to stock up on exclusive race wear. Certain items from the Las Vegas Grand Prix collection will be available online, but you’ll have to be in Vegas between November 9 and December 2 to shop the entire collection, especially some limited edition and one-of-a-kind items.

The merch collections of the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

This year’s F1 merchandise consists of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix collection with five sub-collections with different colorways and themes. There are also four collaborative collections.

Recommended Videos

The sub-collections, including race wear ranging from sweatshirts to polos and tees, are Core, Neon, Vintage, Desert, and Limited-Edition. The Wild Collective, a local apparel company, curated special pieces for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, including bomber jackets, a varsity jacket, a leather racing jacket, a cardigan, a sequin jacket, and a crystal tee.

The collaboration collections include Peanuts, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders, and Malbon Golf. The Peanuts collection will include clothing for adults and children, plush toys, and accessories.

The Vegas Golden Knights collection will include men’s and women’s Golden Knights jerseys, Formula 1-inspired hats, and T-shirts.

The Las Vegas Raiders collection includes custom t-shirts, a hoodie, and an exclusive hat.

Malbon Golf follows last year’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix collaboration with a 22-piece selection that includes racing jackets, vests, crewnecks, polos, headwear, golf bags, and golf balls.

Where to find the 2024 F1 LVGP collections

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 merchandise collections will be available at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas F1 Las Vegas Hub, Presented by American Express, from November 9 to December 2. The collections will also be available at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience and in Fan Zones during the race event period from November 21 to 23.

Select items from the Las Vegas Grand Prix collections are available now online.