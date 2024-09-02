 Skip to main content
Monza delivers: F1 Italian Grand Prix serves up excitement and a home track winner

Ferrari and McLaren battled for the three podium positions

f1 italian grand prix results 2024 ferrari driver charles lecler waving to the tifosi after winning
Fans watching live or streaming the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, September 1, were treated to a mind-blowing battle as Ferrari and McLaren swept the top three positions, shutting out Red Bull and Mercedes from standing on the winners’ podium. Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc won the Grand Prix at his home track for the second time, which put the already-ignited Ferrari Tifosi fan base into orbit.

McLaren drivers Oscar Pastri and Lando Norris finished second and third. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the current leader in Driver Championship points, and Mercedes’ driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton were kept off the podium; each expressed frustration with their car’s performance.

A surprise McClaren overtake

McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clasping hands after Italian Grand Prix.
A deft racing move by McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri put him ahead of teammate Lando Norris. but Piastri’s overtake of Norris caused some head-scratching by observers. Norris, closest to Verstappen in Driver Championship points, had pole position to start the race, with Piastri second. Piastri passed Norris to take the lead early on in the first lap. Piastri took the chance he saw, which is what race drivers do.

However, the question was whether McLaren would issue a team order for Piastri to give the lead back to Norris for a closer Championship point gap between Norris and Verstappen. However, McLaren’s management didn’t give team orders and let Piastri run his own race.

Current F1 Championship standings

As of the end of the `15th event of the 2024 F1 season, the following are the Driver Championship and Constructor Championship point standings.

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 303
Lando Norris McLaren 241
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 217
Oscar Piastri McLaren 197
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 184
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 164
Sergio Perez Red Bull 143
George Russell Mercedes 128
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 50
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22
Tsunoda RB 12
Daniel Ricciardo RB 12
Pierre Gasly Alpine 8
Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6
Kevin Magnussen Hass 6
Alex Albon Williams 6
Esteban Ocon Alpine 5
Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0
Logan Sargeant Williams 0
Franco Colapinto Williams 0
Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points:

Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 446
McLaren Mercedes 438
Ferrari 407
Mercedes 292
Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 74
RB Honda RBPT 34
Haas Ferrari 28
Alpine Renault 13
Williams Mercedes 6
Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Next up on the F1 racing calendar, after a one-week break is the F1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 13 t- 15.

