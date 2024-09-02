Ferrari and McLaren battled for the three podium positions

Fans watching live or streaming the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, September 1, were treated to a mind-blowing battle as Ferrari and McLaren swept the top three positions, shutting out Red Bull and Mercedes from standing on the winners’ podium. Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc won the Grand Prix at his home track for the second time, which put the already-ignited Ferrari Tifosi fan base into orbit.

McLaren drivers Oscar Pastri and Lando Norris finished second and third. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the current leader in Driver Championship points, and Mercedes’ driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton were kept off the podium; each expressed frustration with their car’s performance.

A surprise McClaren overtake



A deft racing move by McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri put him ahead of teammate Lando Norris. but Piastri’s overtake of Norris caused some head-scratching by observers. Norris, closest to Verstappen in Driver Championship points, had pole position to start the race, with Piastri second. Piastri passed Norris to take the lead early on in the first lap. Piastri took the chance he saw, which is what race drivers do.

However, the question was whether McLaren would issue a team order for Piastri to give the lead back to Norris for a closer Championship point gap between Norris and Verstappen. However, McLaren’s management didn’t give team orders and let Piastri run his own race.

Current F1 Championship standings

As of the end of the `15th event of the 2024 F1 season, the following are the Driver Championship and Constructor Championship point standings.

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 303 Lando Norris McLaren 241 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 217 Oscar Piastri McLaren 197 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 184 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 164 Sergio Perez Red Bull 143 George Russell Mercedes 128 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 50 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Tsunoda RB 12 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 Kevin Magnussen Hass 6 Alex Albon Williams 6 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 Franco Colapinto Williams 0 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points:

Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 446 McLaren Mercedes 438 Ferrari 407 Mercedes 292 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 74 RB Honda RBPT 34 Haas Ferrari 28 Alpine Renault 13 Williams Mercedes 6 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Next up on the F1 racing calendar, after a one-week break is the F1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 13 t- 15.