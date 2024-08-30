The F1 teams are bringing their best game to the very fast Italian Grand Prix

The 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix will be greenlighted at 9:00 A.M. EST on Sunday, September 1. Pressures are high for the drivers and teams as the competition for Championship points builds. Some feared F1 2024 would be a replay of Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s 2023 dominance, but, with nine races remaining, four teams are in contention for the Constructors’ Championship, and five, possibly six drivers could put together enough points for the Drivers’ Championship.

Why the Italian Grand Prix is so important

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is the home track for Ferrari fans known as the tifosi. Monza is a favorite in the sport for its speed, history, and the excitement level that lifts to nearly unimaginable heights. Monza has been on the schedule every year in F1 history, but one. Long straights enable high speeds that often result in the shortest time duration race of the season. The fervor for this year’s race is exceptionally high because of the contention for the Championships.

F1 teams prep for the Italian Grand Prix