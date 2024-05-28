 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW R20 concept motorcycle: Sculpted cruiser emphasizes power and refinement

BMW R20 Concept combines refined modern mechanics with stunning design

By
BMW Motorrad BMW R20 Concept motorcycle front right three-quarter view on dark stage setting.
BMW Motorrad Design / BMW Motorrad Design

BMW Motorrad recently exhibited the BMW R20 concept, a stunning work of motorcycle art. The R20 concept honors the firm’s historic Big Boxer engine. Presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este at Lake Como, an international event celebrating historically significant vehicles, the R20 concept represents the past and future of BMW motorcycles. BMW Motorrad launches new motorcycle series regularly, but the R20 concept has distinct ties to the company’s history with boxer motorcycle engines.

Why the BMW R20 concept matters

BMW Motorrad BMW R20 Concept motorcycle right profile view parked on a dark brown surface against a black background.
BMW Motorrad Design / BMW Motorrad

Even more than automobiles, motorcycles become lifestyle icons. A Vespa parked by a lake, a motocross bike taking air, V-twin cruisers outside a bar, or a Honda Goldwing on the interstate. Each bike represents a two-wheel lifestyle, even if only for an afternoon, often with powerful emotional identification. For many motorcyclists, the BMW R series motorcycle with its boxer engine is a powerful icon.

Recommended Videos

BMW did not invent the boxer engine. Karl Benz did that in 1897. BMW began producing boxer engines for other companies in 1920. BMW began producing the R 32 motorcycle —  the “R” stands for “roadster” — in 1923. BMW Motorrad still sells BMW R series motorcycles.

Related

BMW Motorrad designers and engineers created the R20 Concept to blend the elegant and powerful essence of 100 years of BMW boxer motorcycle history with modern technologies.

What the BMW Motorrad designers and engineers did

1 of 2
BMW Motorrad BMW R20 Concept motorcycle looking from behind over the saddle, tank, and bars.
BMW Motorrad Design / BMW Motorrad Design
bmw r20 concept motorcycle art motorrad right side view of the rear half including seat swingarm exhasut and wheel
BMW Motorrad Design / BMW Motorrad Design

In creating the R20 Concept, BMW Motorrad designers emphasized the 2,000cc Big Boxer engine as a center point with a jewel-like “hotter than pink” painted tank mounted above. Most of the bike is blacked out with other parts in gunmetal finish to frame the bright, shiny engine, drive train, and megaphone-style open exhaust pipes. The R20 concept depicts the power and grace of this thoroughly modern incarnation of a century-old design.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
BMW’s latest all-electric concept is a beach-ready scooter with a surfboard
The battery-powered scooter is the resulting lovechild from BMW Motorrad and Vagabund Moto
BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept parked in the middle of a studio with a man looking at the scooter.

Based on the photos that BMW Motorrad, BMW's motorcycle arm, released of the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, one would assume that it’s an art piece that’s meant to sit front and center in a Los Angeles apartment. But that’s not the case. The CE 04 is the latest concept from the two companies and is an all-electric scooter with an eye on urban mobility, but somehow, it has a rack to carry a matching surfboard. Yeah, we’re a little confused by the concept, but in a good way.

If you’re familiar with the Austrian-based Vagabund, you’re probably not surprised by the CE 04 Concept. Vagabund Moto is a design studio that’s created some pretty radical car and motorcycle concepts, many of which utilize BMW’s bikes as the base. The team at Vagabund have a history of making some incredible concepts, so the CE 04 Concept fits right in with their theme of urban machines with an eye-catching design. 

Read more
BMW’s ‘new’ R motorcycles are the most retro-cool bikes we’ve ever seen
These limited edition BMW motorcycles are a blast from the past
2023 BMW R 18 and R nineT 100 Years Editions in front of a villa during sunset and parked on a dirt parking lot.

BMW may be known for its upscale sports cars, but the German brand’s motorcycle division is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023. The company has released two rad bikes to commemorate 100 years of motorcycles from BMW Motorrad. The 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years and R 18 100 Years Editions (no one said the bikes would have easy names) celebrate BMW Motorrad’s centenary with designs that make them look like they’re from a different era.
For BMW Motorrad fans, the new limited-edition nineT 100 Years and R 18 100 Years Editions resemble bikes from the brand’s early days. The most noticeable design elements on the motorcycles include a black-and-white paint scheme with white double-pinstriping. The motorcycles also utilize a liberal amount of chrome as a nod to motorcycles of the past, which came with loads of the shiny stuff. The special motorcycles feature paint on some of the chrome components thanks to a process called “paint on chrome” that was very popular five decades ago. While the process was straightforward back then, it’s far more complicated now because of the use of REACH compliant Chromium III. It may have been difficult to pull off, but the look of the black and gray metal tank is sublime.

Previous

Read more
BMW unveils Dee, a EV concept car for the future
At CES 2023, BMW offers a glimpse of its plans for the future of EVs
bmw dee ev concept car ces 2023

At CES 2023, BMW unveiled Dee, a concept car foreshadowing the direction BMW is headed as the auto industry eases into a fully electric future. With more auto manufacturers electrifying their lineup and creating more EVs than ever, BMW’s Dee also addresses the elephant in the room.

Acronymous for “Digital Emotional Experience,” Dee is a svelte sedan that looks like it would glide down a highway effortlessly. Outside, Dee is laden with e-ink strips along the lower part of the windows that are meant to provide signals to those outside. In Dee’s world, you may approach your car, and the e-ink display would welcome you by name and perhaps let you know it had received the directions you forwarded Dee on your iPhone while you wrapped up lunch at the restaurant.

Read more