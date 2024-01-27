Looking for the best electric cars for 2024? Here's our list

A lot has changed in the autoverse in the last couple of decades. Looking forward to new cars meant high-horsepower, V-8 speed machines like the mind-bendingly fast Chevy Corvette Z06 or the captivating BMW Z8. Even a decade ago, the concept of a fast and exciting hybrid like Bimmer’s enigmatic i8 was at the forefront of technological wonderment. But with the dawn of 2024, we have since readjusted our expectations to the current automotive climate. Our pulse still quickens at the idea of massive power, no matter how it is produced. However, with the onset of the electric revolution, a car’s range has become a number that is almost, if not more, exciting. The following are what we think are the nine best electric cars on the market in 2024.

9. Chevrolet Bolt

In terms of excitement, being cost-effective isn’t precisely exhilarating… except when paying that monthly car note. So, while the 2024 Chevy Bolt’s main feature is its ability to allow you to drive to the grocery store and buy groceries, it also happens to be aesthetically appealing. With a base price of just $27,495, the Bolt offers total electric transportation with an EPA-estimated range of up to 259 miles. If space is more of a priority than range, then the crossover Bolt SUV may be preferred. In either case, Chevy’s low-cost EV is one worth keeping an eye on in 2024.

8. Kia EV6

The reigning World Performance Car award winner returns to add to its trophy case in 2024. With a 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year win and the coveted Car of the Year award for 2022, the Kia EV6 continues to give us something to look forward to moving forward. The base EV6 comes to the table with an impressive EPA-estimated range of up to 310 miles and a competitive $43,925 price tag. Even more enticing is the EV6 GT. With 576 combined horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, the GT is the most powerful Kia ever produced. In either guise, Kia’s EV6 remains a perennial must-see EV.

7. Hyundai Ioniq 5

In what is quickly becoming a marquee matchup, the award-winning Kia EV6 and its nemesis, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, have become the Mustang versus Camaro of EVs (sorry, Mach-E). The Ioniq 5 is available in either a single-motor rear-wheel drive setup or a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration. With a competitive base price of $43,175 and an EPA-estimated range of up to 266 miles, the Ioniq 5 is within $1,000 of the EV6, though it does give up almost 50 miles of range compared to the Kia. However, to combat the EV6 GT, Hyundai has the Ioniq 5 N, which throws down with 641 hp and a litany of cutting-edge tech and performance upgrades to put the Kia in its rearview mirror… for now.

6. BMW I4 M50

It’s difficult to think of any BMW as an “introductory model,” especially not something with an ‘M’ attached to its name. But, oddly, the BMW I4 may serve as a wonderful EV for those who aren’t fans of the eccentrically bombastic stylings of many modern EVs. The I4 M50 is almost identical to the 4-Series Gran Coupe but has the capability to outperform the M3 Competition with 536 hp and 586 lb-ft of total power on tap. That power does come at a cost in range miles, topping out at a best of 270 miles and a literal price tag of $70,695. Still, an M car is always something to look forward to, especially one with more than 500 hp.

5. Mini Cooper Electric

We’ve covered the unveiling of Mini’s EV debut over the past year, and needless to say, we’re still pretty excited about it. Thankfully, electric has not sapped any of the quirky, tossable fun that Minis have exuded for decades. The Cooper Electric is a front-wheel drive single-motor car that makes 181 horsepower and 199 pounds of torque, which is just enough to keep things exciting. As with EVs, no manual transmission is available, faux or otherwise, as of this writing. With a price of just $30,895, the Cooper Electric is a good value play for EV fun, but its severely diminished range of just 114 miles is almost inexcusable and caused the Mini to drop precipitously in our top nine.

4. Tesla Model 3 Performance

Despite having been around since 2017, the Tesla Model 3 still holds the crown when it comes to EV sales. Relatively cheap, the latest Performance variant adds just enough of a wrinkle to the elder statesman at the EV table to keep our interest piqued. With a base price of $55,630 and an EPA-estimated range of up to 315 miles, the dual-motor Model 3 Performance promises 450 hp and a 0-60 mph time of right around 3.0 seconds. So, while the performance may not be the stupefying levels of speed that the Plaid models offer, we have a feeling the Model 3 Performance will be plenty quick for 99.8% of the driving public.

3. Audi e-tron GT

Ever since it made its cinematic debut as Tony Stark’s personal toy in Avengers Endgame, the Audi e-tron GT has only grown in popularity. However, we question what special effects were used to give the e-Tron its guttural, small-block V-8 with dual exhaust sound as it rolled up to Avengers HQ. Nonetheless, the e-tron GT comes standard with an amazing 522 hp, which can be ratcheted up to a staggering 637 hp in RS form, giving it sub-3 second 0-60 mph potential. With a price tag of $107,995, the e-tron GT isn’t cheap, but its 238-mile range does keep it competitive with other high-end electric sports cars.

2. Porsche Taycan

A Porsche fly under the radar is a rare thought indeed. Yet, the Taycan has managed to stay relatively quiet in the battle for EV supremacy. But, with several upgrades, as well as a new wagon-based Cross Turismo to look forward to, the Porsche Taycan may have quite a coming-out party this year. At best, the Taycan only musters up 246 miles of range, but endless miles of electric driving haven’t been Porsche’s mission with the Taycan. Being a Porsche has been the Taycan’s primary goal, especially when outfitted with the 750 hp Turbo S trim, that goal is easily achieved. The base model checks in with a relatively affordable $88,150 price tag, while the Turbo S just about doubles that cost, but delivers enough performance to alleviate any potential buyer’s remorse.

1. Kia EV9

While technically an SUV and not a car, most SUV buyers look for carlike features that just ride a little higher than your typical sedan. Up until now, owning a three-row EV SUV was something reserved for only the upper-echelon tax brackets. But with a starting price of just $56,395, not only does the EV9 easily qualify for the government’s EV tax break, but it also manages up to 270 miles in range. There is also talk of a GT model (much like the EV6 GT) joining in the fun for 2025 to take on the big boys’ toys, but even without that, there is plenty of excitement to be had with the EV9. On top of being able to offer up a package that rivals all the expensive high-end EV SUVs out there, the EV9 also happens to offer up enough visual drama to elicit a visceral reaction from drivers, passengers, and passers-by.

