 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

This AAA change is great news for electric vehicle drivers with range anxiety

AAA and Blink partner to increase EV assistance across the U.S.

Lou Ruggieri
By
ev charging in sunny weather
Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock

We’ve all been there. Heading down the highway, radio on, focused on your destination and the rest of the day to come and bang! Suddenly, your tire starts flapping, and the steering wheel is rumbling and shaking in your hands as you struggle to fight it to the shoulder without getting demolished along the way. Once you get the car to the side of the road, survey the damage, and calm yourself down, it’s time to get to work and grab the spare tire. That’s when you open the trunk and find the spare tire is flat. At this moment, you either commend yourself for signing up for that AAA membership or begin an expletive-ridden tirade for not signing up when you had the chance.

Until recently, despite a plethora of high-end, exciting luxury EVs, this issue was one of the biggest fears of motorists regarding unforeseen issues when it comes to driving. But in the new electric world, a growing fear that is so prevalent that it actually dissuades many potential buyers from going electric is something called “range anxiety,” which is the concern that their battery-operated auto will die before a charging station is even in sight. But, thankfully, AAA is once again here to save the day thanks to a new partnership with charging station manufacturer Blink.

Recommended Videos

AAA and Blink are charging ahead to help more drivers

Building off of their initial collaboration in 2019 when AAA signed on to use Blink’s first-gen Mobile Charger, the new program is set to begin by allowing 19 AAA clubs and affiliates access to Blink’s expanding EV charging stations across the country, totaling more than 60,000 locations. This agreement entitles AAA access to a discount on pricing and a simplified ordering process for those cheaper units. Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging said of their collaboration with AAA, “We are thrilled to cooperate with AAA, enabling clubs and service providers to build a robust EV charging infrastructure using Blink’s extensive line of products and solutions.”

Related

The idea is simple, brilliant, and couldn’t have had better timing. EV sales are growing at an extraordinary rate, helped by studies proving that switching to electric vehicles can improve our health and planet. Once we got used to driving a car that made almost no noise, the next big issue was figuring out how to recharge these big batteries quickly, as not everyone seemed to enjoy waiting hours on end to drive their Tesla.

Once those issues were taken care of, it was time to tackle our collective concerns about battery life and how it may be affected by hot or cold weather and the associated anxiety caused by the idea of being stranded in the middle of nowhere. AAA has helped abate those fears with conventional gas-powered cars for over 120 years, and now, with this new agreement, AAA clubs can attract and help EV customers in much the same way. The Automotive Managing Director of AAA, Inc. said, “Today, EVs play a pivotal role in the changing automotive industry, and AAA is thrilled to welcome Blink as a Preferred Supplier providing roadside EV solutions to our members.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
The current cost of auto ownership: Is it time to switch to an EV?
Gas, insurance, and vehicles in general are super expensive right now
Electric car plugged into charger

Over the past year, drivers have had to check their phones (or drive around to their local gas stations) on a daily basis to figure out if gas prices are going up or down. While gas prices have come down since hitting insane numbers in 2022, filling up your car at the pump can still lead to sticker shock these days, as the national average for gas is hovering around $3.50. It’s better than the average of $5 we saw earlier in 2022, but it’s not great. It’s not just gas; finding parts for cars or even a car to purchase at a reasonable price can be difficult, making auto ownership an increasingly expensive and difficult task.
With automakers shifting their focus to electric vehicles, and thanks to the high costs of gas and overall ownership of gas-powered cars, some shoppers may be looking to switch to an electric vehicle to save some money. On the face of things, EVs appear to be more affordable to own over the long run than gas-powered cars because of the cost of electricity and minimal maintenance. If you’re thinking about switching over to an EV, here’s what you should know about the cost of car ownership.

EVs are more expensive
Pricing continues to be a large problem with EVs. Forget about pricey niche vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV or Rimac Nevera; all-electric versions of regular cars are far pricier than one would expect. Take the Hyundai Kona as a prime example. The gas-powered car costs around $23,285 with the mandatory destination fee, while the Kona Electric starts at $33,550. Besides the electric powertrain, the two models are similarly equipped. It’s a similar situation with the Ford F-150 and F-150 Lightning; when you compare similar configurations, the cheapest gas model costs $33,695 and the EV model starts at $49,995.
Looking at the whole picture, Kelley Blue Book reports that the average price paid for a new vehicle was $48,275 in April 2023, while the average price for a new EV was $55,089. The price difference between gas-powered cars and electric vehicles was bigger a few years ago, but automakers like Tesla and Ford made price cuts to their EV models to increase market demand.  Either way, you’re going to be paying a lot more money for a comparable electric car.
However, there are a few affordable EV models on the market that are sold for less than $30,000. For instance, the Chevy Bolt starts at $26,500 and while the cheapest Nissan Leaf is sold at around $28,000.
Beyond pricing, some EVs can be hard to purchase, as availability is limited to a few states. Going back to the Kona Electric, the electric SUV is only available in 26 states. If you don’t live in one of those, you’re out of luck or will have to go out of state to purchase a model.

Read more
The 7 best SUVs you can get: There’s a vehicle for every type of driver
This year's top picks of SUVs
Genesis GV80 Coupe side profile of the SUV parked on stage.

SUVs continue to be as popular as ever and automakers are pumping out new options at a neck-breaking pace. Some believed that SUVs were just a fad, but with the introduction of more high-performance models, more fuel-efficient options, and more options that can go off-roading, it's clear that SUVs are here to stay.

It's easy to see why so many people have moved to SUVs. They offer drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, large cargo areas, and improved safety because of their larger size. Additionally, automakers have gone to great lengths to make the best SUVs more efficient, faster, and more comfortable than ever. You'll also find more all-electric SUVs arriving every year, bringing all the upsides of an electric powertrain to the roomy body style.

Read more
A new study highlights the impact switching to EVs could have on our health
Switching to EV cars can preserve lives, reduce asthma attacks, and save the economy billions of dollars
best states to own an electric vehicle charging modern car on the street which are

 

Change is hard. Even when it is a good thing, and everyone is on board, change is still difficult to accept and embrace. No one likes to be told that something they enjoy might be bad for them and life would be better without it. Whether it's smoking, drinking, or eating red meat, most people don't or aren't ready to hear the truth. In some cases, moderation is fine, of course, but in others, change is necessary. A new study from the American Lung Association adds a new puzzle piece to how we look at the future of transportation.
Study says switching to EVs could save more than 89,000 lives by 2050
A new study by the American Lung Association tells us many things we already knew but didn't really want to hear. Noxious gasses emitted from fossil fuel-burning engines cause a litany of health issues over time. Asthma, heart disease, and lung disease are all byproducts of toxic fumes, and although it seems obvious, more EVs and less gas-powered cars will benefit our own health and not just improve global warming.

Read more