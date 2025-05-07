2025 Lincoln Navigator First Drive: 440 horsepower and strangely relaxing

Table of Contents Table of Contents It drives as you would expect The suspension survived an earthquake Infotainment: Top-notch system Lincoln is going all out on relaxation Comfort reaching all the way back The 2025 Navigator fills a number of roles

The Lincoln Navigator is arguably the best full-sized luxury SUV in the U.S. Getting to the top of that pile is incredibly difficult, and staying there may require a bit of creativity on the Michigan-based luxury automaker’s part.

Recently, we had a chance to take the 2025 Navigator out and get to grips with all of its features. This included driving the vehicle, messing around with the infotainment system, and parking it while it made all the world’s troubles go away for around five minutes. It also breathed through a moderate natural disaster. Let’s see what Lincoln is doing to stand out in a fairly competitive luxury SUV segment.

It drives as you would expect

The 2025 Lincoln Navigator doesn’t offer any surprises in the powertrain department. Under the hood, you’ll find the same 450 hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 you get in Ford’s Raptor trucks (though not the beastly V8 you’ll find in the Raptor R, unfortunately). Said engine produces 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough for most reasonable applications. Slap on the “heavy-duty trailer tow package” and it can haul a respectable 8,700 pounds. Connecting said load is pretty simple, too, as the “pro-trailer assist” system basically does everything for you.

As for what it’s like to drive, well, it’s what you’d expect, really. It’s similar to the Ford Expedition, which is what you’d expect given that they’re essentially the same vehicle underneath it all. It’s also not notably different from the Navigators we’ve encountered in the last few years. It’s large, but handles well. The transmission is probably the weak point of it all, and can cause a little bit of lag between pedal input and actual movement. But it’s not a bad vehicle to drive in any way.

The suspension survived an earthquake

It’s worth pointing out that something pretty unique happened while I was test driving the new Navigator. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit near San Diego, and the epicenter of it all was actually the press trip’s lunch stop.

You wouldn’t really know an earthquake had hit, sitting in the vehicle, if it wasn’t for the alerts going off on everyone’s phones. This may be a testament to the quality of Lincoln’s suspension, or it may just be a case of you won’t feel a quake in a vehicle.

I’ve never really lived in a place that gets a lot of earthquakes, so I can’t say for sure. But what I can say is that the 2025 Lincoln Navigator is 100% earthquake proof in my experience. It handles well enough to dodge the extra rocks that are littering the mountain roads afterward, which was a bit of a relief, as some of those boulders would have played havoc with the bodywork.

Infotainment: Top-notch system

Lincoln’s “panoramic display” made its debut in the Nautilus a few years back and has now appeared in the rest of the brand’s vehicles. What that essentially means is you have a dash-length screen that can be customized with several different modules. You also have a central display, too, if you want to take a more traditional approach — with the ability to cast between that central display and the panoramic display, tying it all together.

As things stand, this is one of the best displays on the market. But in reality, Lincoln is just getting started with this relatively new layout. The obvious next step is more widgets, and there’s a good chance those will come via over-the-air updates. The ability to cast from your phone to the display, like it’s one big TV, would also be nice, and while Lincoln hasn’t confirmed this is coming, it seems like an obvious next step.

The second row also has a pair of screens, and a set of high-quality, over-ear headphones also comes with the vehicle. You can also pair your own via Bluetooth if you prefer that. As for actual entertainment, Wi-Fi comes as standard (though a subscription is required once the very generous four-year “trial period” runs out). This means you can watch your favorite streaming app on those screens as someone else drives you around. Those apps can also be viewed on the center console or on the panoramic display if the vehicle is in park. If music is your thing, then you can blast your tunes through a 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D Audio System, complete with subwoofer.

The dash-length display is also handy if you want to build a bit of atmosphere, which comes in handy when you’re playing with the Navigator’s new standout feature.

Lincoln is going all out on relaxation

So the new Navigator is a fantastic luxury SUV, but the same can be said for most of the competition. Even infotainment systems similar to Lincoln’s panoramic display are appearing in other vehicles. This begs the question: How is Lincoln’s flagship vehicle supposed to stand out in a class where everyone is seemingly doing everything right?

Lincoln’s answer seems to involve turning the vehicle into a pseudo-living room/luxury spa. It sees the SUV as somewhere people can escape for a short time if they need to get away from it all. There’s also the fact that some folks do spend a good amount of time just sitting in their cars. Picking someone up from the airport? Is their flight delayed? Well, you better be in a Lincoln.

As mentioned, apps like YouTube can be loaded onto the infotainment system, but the “rejuvenate” experience is where the Navigator really stands out. Users select a 5- or 10-minute experience, with a couple of those experiences already pre-loaded in the vehicle and more available for download. Once activated, your seat will recline, and you’ll receive a nice heated massage while soothing music plays and relaxing visuals appear on the display. Sound effects also accompany the visuals, so you can actually experience the sea or a waterfall, provided you close your eyes and relax a bit. Lincoln’s “digital scents” are also activated during the experience, further immersing you.

It currently only works with the driver’s seat, but the driver has earned it more than whoever they’re carting around anyway. The passenger and rear seats still have massage settings, so they aren’t totally missing out. The interior itself is also a pretty lovely place to be. Expect plenty of leather and some well-finished wood. There is a degree of plastic in the Navigator, but you can’t really escape that these days. The plastic itself is high quality, though a touch of texture would have been nice.

Comfort reaching all the way back

The luxury elements make their way back to the second and third rows, too, which is a major plus. The Navigator is often used as high-end transportation, and there’s nothing worse than seeing a driver enjoy the benefits of ventilated seats and a massage while you slum it in the back with nothing but basic climate control.

Lincoln’s 2025 effort brings ventilated and heated seats to the second row, along with massage options. The third row has heated seats, too, so those unfortunate enough to be cramped back there at least get some comfort. Ample phone charging options are also on offer throughout the vehicle.

You can even get comfortable right at the very back, thanks to a split gate that’s capable of holding up to 500 pounds in weight. Couple that with the multi-use shelf, and you have a nice bench you can sit and admire a view from. The split gate/shelf combo also makes the Navigator ideal for a tailgating event or picnic.

If your life doesn’t involve staring at sunsets in the wilderness or feeding people from the back of an SUV, you can still use the bench as a divider, and help section out the 22.9 cubic feet (which can be extended to over 100 cubic feet should you drop both rear rows of seats) 0f trunk space.

The 2025 Navigator fills a number of roles

There’s a fair argument that the Lincoln Navigator is the best thing in its price bracket. It’s a cut above entry-level luxury SUVs; you won’t get one for less than $100,000, so comparing it with the sub-six-figure stuff isn’t really fair. You also can’t compare it to something like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as it’s around a third of the price and lacks the almost over-the-top extravagance you tend to get there.

Given its size, its main competitor is the Cadillac Escalade, and a lot of features overlap between the two American-made SUVs. If you manage a limo service and want to offer a true “executive” experience, both the ride comfort and the features, you’ll find the second and third row make the Lincoln a solid pick.

However, the driver’s seat comfort features are what’s actually setting it apart. Sometimes, it’s just nice to recline, relax, and take five minutes to yourself. Yes, it’s all a bit gimmicky, but if you’re in a close-run race, then sometimes going a little out of the box sets you apart. Lincoln has done enough to secure its place at the top, even though it seems like the best is still to come from some of its newer features.