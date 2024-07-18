Jerry Ferrara unveils 2025 Escalade after driving one on TV 20 years ago.

On July 18, 2024, Cadillac unveiled the 2025 Cadillac Escalade on the 20th anniversary of Entourage, a TV series starring Jerry Ferrara. The tie-in between Ferrara and Cadillac is that, for the series’ eight seasons, Ferrara’s character, Salvatore “Turtle” Assante, drove an Escalade in and Around L.A. with friends trying to break into Hollywood.

Cadillac previously revealed the all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, and now we’ve had an early look at the IQ’s internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. Ferrera posted videos on Instagram with his first reactions to the extra-large luxury SUV. Clearly, he was excited, particularly with the Escalade’s SuperCruise, in-seat massage, and the console cooler.

Why the Escalade matters

The Cadillac Escalade is an iconic SUV that has been North America’s best-selling luxury full-size SUV since 2014. More than one million Escalades have sold globally. As an icon, any new Escalade must celebrate the Cadillac brand, honor the Escalade’s legacy, and impress with performance, comfort, luxury, and innovation. The Escalade has to delight previous owners and fans while offering features that are so compelling that potential first-time Escalade buyers cannot resist.

New for the 2025 Cadillac Escalade

When Jerry Ferrara drove the new Escalade with brand specialist Lizzy Dinnella, he experienced hands-free, autonomous driving for the first time with the Escalade’s SuperCruise. He also got a kick out of the massage function and the cooler.

The 2025 2025 Cadillac Escalade will be available in standard and ESV extended versions with standard and ESV Escalade-V high-performance models. The Escalade models will have a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8 engine. The Escalade-V versions will each sport supercharged 6.2-liter V8s that produce up to 682 horsepower.

Cadillac says the 2025 Escalades have thoughtfully refreshed interior and exterior designs but are still instantly recognized as Escalades. There will be six trim levels when the Escalade launches in late 2024. Prices will be announced closer to the launch date.