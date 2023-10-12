 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue is finally here with up to 300 miles of range

Our range anxiety is vanishing

James Dolan
By

2024 Honda Prologue Elite trim driving in a dusty road
Honda is finally bringing its first electric vehicle to the United States, dubbed the 2024 Honda Prologue. Technically, the Honda Clarity was Honda’s first EV in the U.S., but that doesn’t count since it’s powered by hydrogen and was only offered on a lease.

The Honda Prologue is an all-electric SUV that looks like the bigger version of the Honda-E but with a modern and sporty design that appears more aggressive. In fact, it’s slightly longer and bigger than the Honda CR-V but almost the same size as the Honda Passport. However, its overhang is shorter compared to the Passport. 

Recommended Videos

All about the Honda Prologue EV

How far can it travel on a fully charged battery? Honda says the Prologue is anticipated to have a range of up to 300 miles with a battery capacity of 85 kWh. Interestingly, the Honda Prologue is built on GM’s Ultium EV platform, and it comes with the same range as the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV. Besides that, it can also charge almost as fast as the Chevy Equinox EV by adding 65 miles in just 10 minutes at a DC fast charger. Just like GM, you may have to wait until 2025 for Honda to fully adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) — but you can still access the Tesla Supercharger network using an adapter.

2024 Honda Prologue Elite trim interior
Honda / Honda

If you enjoy off-road adventure, the Honda Prologue EV is available in an all-wheel-drive configuration that can deliver 288 horsepower and 333 lb.-ft of torque. Of course, you also have the option to choose the front-wheel drive configuration with a longer range. Honda is yet to disclose how much power you should expect from the single motor configuration, but since it shares the same platform with the Equinox EV, it will likely produce 210 horsepower.

Related

Inside, the Honda Prologue features an 11.3-inch touchscreen display that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 11-inch digital gauge display behind the steering wheel. It also comes with the same cabin design and interior standard features you will find on the 2024 Honda Pilot and CR-V. But if you want a more premium interior, you could consider the Touring and Elite trim options.

The 2024 Honda Prologue is scheduled to be delivered in early 2024. So far, we don’t know how much it will be sold for, but it will probably match up to the Equinox EV; the Equinox EV is expected to start at upper $40k, despite GM’s earlier promise of a $30k price tag. However, since the 2024 Honda Prologue will be built in the same production facility in North America as the Equinox EV, the price tag may be reduced by up to $7,500 if it qualifies for the EV tax credit

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than ever
Porsche power while sipping gas - what's not to love?
2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Porsche wants 80 percent of its entire lineup to have fully electric motors by 2030 to meet the EV adoption target. So far, it has released only one fully electric model — the Porsche Taycan. However, it plans to introduce four new EV models to its lineup by 2026, including the Cayenne EV. Of course, Porsche will still offer hybrid models for those who love the high performance that comes with infusing a gasoline engine and an electric motor.

If you’re into SUVs or coupes, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than any Cayenne ever made. More succinctly, it's engineered with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can produce 591 horsepower and an electric motor that adds an extra 174 horsepower. In total, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is a mean machine with up to 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft. of torque. This is way more power than the 2023 Turbo S E Hybrid.

Read more
The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition looks like Batman’s choice for an electric pickup
The Ford F-150 Lightning is now available in matte black
F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition

Since Ford started selling the Ford F-150 Lightning, it has been available in four models — the Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models. The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is the most affordable electric pickup in the U.S., starting at $49,995, while the XLT and Lariat trims are better options if you want a longer range.

However, if you want the most luxurious option, the Platinum trim has what it takes. This Ford electric truck features the most advanced Ford technology, and you can also improve your comfort with Nirvana leather seats that have heating, cooling, and massage settings. If you want the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum trim, you can choose ten different color options, which include Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Grey, Rapid Red, Stone Grey, Oxford White, Star White, Iconic Silver, Azure Gray, and Avalanche. Well, Ford has another Platinum model ready to roll out of the factory, and it’s available in matte black.

Read more
Van Life goes EV: New fully electric Mercedes Sprinter starts at $71,886, has 249 mile range
Not bad for Van Lifers with a destination
Mercedes eSprinter driving street

If the whole bricks-and-mortar thing isn’t for you and you’re ready to embrace van life, there’s a green option you should consider. The popular Mercedes Sprinter van has gone all-electric with the “eSprinter.” Despite the change of power train, the Sprinter’s core feature is carrying over. It has enough space to rival a New York City apartment in the back -- hence its long-standing status as a go-to for tradespeople, movers, and van-life enthusiasts.

What has changed is the level of practicality. The Mercedes Sprinter’s battery capacity is a generous 133 kilowatt hours (kWh). This will give you a generous range of 249 miles -- but the benefits don’t end there. The average American home uses roughly 30 kWh of power per day, and despite the Sprinter’s reputation for size, it is still a far smaller space than the average U.S. dwelling. As a result, you can probably power your tiny home on wheels for a long time on a single charge.

Read more