 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition debuts with more aggressive offroad upgrades

The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition: A new level of offroad performance

James Dolan
By
A close up photo of GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition bumper.
GMC

If you want to master the offroad, you need more than just skills and the right gear. Of course, you need the right offroad truck with high ground clearance, wide off-road tires, underbody skid plates, and a four-wheel drive configuration. The GMC Canyon AT4X is one of the most capable off-road vehicles. It comes with a 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can deliver 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft of torque.

But the engine is far from the most impressive thing about the GMC Canyon AT4X. It has a ground clearance of up to 10.7 inches, and if you’re in the most aggressive terrains, you can count on its front and rear electronic-locking differentials to improve traction. Another cool thing about the GMC Canyon AT4X is that it comes with waterproof cameras under the body so you can closely monitor the off-road terrain.

Recommended Videos

If you thought it couldn’t get any better, the GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition has been unveiled with more offroad upgrades. What should you expect?

A close up photo of GMC Canyon AT4X AEV off road tires
GMC

The GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition takes it to the next level

The GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition takes it up a notch with bigger offroad tires, higher ground clearance, and a more rugged look. To be more specific, it features 35-inch tall tires that are 14.4 inches wide. In contrast, this is bigger than what you would find on most mid-size pickup trucks, including the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger Raptor, and the Chevy Colorado.  The Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is also 1.5 inches taller than the standard Canyon AT4X — this puts it at 12.2 inches above the ground.

Beyond that, the GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is fitted with steeper bumpers manufactured by AEV (American Expedition Vehicles). These are almost the same type of winch-capable bumpers that are popular on Jeep Wranglers. However, the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition includes a new bumper design with a 38.2-degree approach angle and a 26-degree departure angle — this is a slight improvement over the standard Canyon AT4X.

The only thing that is a miss about the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is that the power and torque haven’t been upgraded. But even with the same engine performance as the standard Canyon AT4X, AEV Edition should be more fun for extreme off-road adventure.

GM hasn’t yet revealed the price tag, but we can confirm the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition will hit the road before the end of this year. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
MINI announces 2024 lineup: more manuals, more options, more fun
The manual transmission was once dead, but Mini will offer seven different models with a manual in 2024
2024 Mini Cooper Family parked in front of old British buildings on a paved road.

Not too long ago, we thought BMW Mini was officially done with the manual transmission. Supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mini wasn’t able to offer a vehicle with a manual gearbox in the U.S. Then, Mini brought the manual back in three models in October 2022 and announced a new driving school to teach people how to drive a car with a manual transmission. Mini just announced changes to its 2024 lineup, and the automaker will have seven models that are available with a six-speed manual soon. In other words, Mini’s bringing fun back.
Sticking with the news on the availability of a manual transmission, the seven models that will be available with a six-speed gearbox include: Cooper 2-Door Hardtop, Cooper S 2-Door Hardtop, John Cooper Works 2-Door Hardtop, Cooper Convertible, Cooper S convertible, Cooper 4-Door Hardtop, and Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop. Production of these manual-equipped Minis will begin on March 1.

Previous

Read more
BMW introduces 2024 X5 and X6, adding range to plug-in hybrid option
BMW X5 and X6: Updated designs, standard 48-volt systems, and new tech are also on hand
Front end angle of the 2024 BMW X6 and rear end angle of the 2024 BMW X5 in a white studio.

BMW may be known for its high-performance sports cars and excellent driver-focused sedans, but the X5 was its best-selling model in 2022. The last time the X5 model was fully redesigned was in 2019, which means that it’s time for a host of updates. Enter the 2024 BMW X5 and its sportier X6 counterpart, which arrive with thorough mid-cycle refreshes. The main highlights are the introduction of a new inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, improved efficiency for the plug-in hybrid model, and a new interior design with added tech.
Both the X5 and X6 40i models will continue to come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but the motor has been redesigned for 2024. In addition to the new engine, the 40i models are now hybrids, too. The six-cylinder engine gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. With the new engine and the addition of the mild-hybrid system, the base X5 and X6 models are now rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. These are upgrades from 335 hp and 330 lb-ft from the outgoing model.

Previous

Read more
Mercedes-Benz introduces redesigned CLA for 2024
The mid-cycle refresh sees the CLA gain extra power, a mild-hybrid system, a refresh looked, and more tech
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA front end angle from driver's side in a studio with a white background.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a relatively fresh vehicle in the compact luxury segment. The second generation of the CLA was introduced in 2020, but things move quickly in the luxury segment. Mercedes isn't quite ready to give the CLA another full redesign, but the automaker is giving the CLA a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year — probably to keep up with the redesigned BMW 2-Series.
Some of the changes are light, but the CLA gains a new mild-hybrid system and Mercedes’ latest infotainment system to match the brand’s other vehicles. The available AMG model is also getting an upgrade for added performance.

Under the hood, the CLA 250 is now a hybrid with a new 48-volt system. The mild-hybrid powertrain consists of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s still rated at 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 48-volt hybrid system brings an extra 13-horsepower boost in the low end of the rev range. When braking and accelerating, the starter-generator recovers energy that supplies the 12-volt on-board network and the 48-volt system with electricity.
Speaking of engines, Mercedes is updating the AMG models that are available for the CLA. The AMG CLA 45 is being replaced with the CLA 45 S. That might seem like a small change, but the S-badged version comes with a more powerful engine. The hand-built turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. These represent increases of 34 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes claims the AMG CLA 45 S can sprint to 60 mph in 4 seconds and has a limited top speed of 155 mph.
For people that think the AMG CLA 45 might be too powerful or too expensive, the AMG CLA 35 is still sticking around. It gets a slight boost in power from the new belt-driven starter-generator that’s found in the base CLA 250. While power remains the same at 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the AMG CLA 35 benefits from the same 13-horsepower boost at low revs as the non-AMG models.

Read more