The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition: A new level of offroad performance

If you want to master the offroad, you need more than just skills and the right gear. Of course, you need the right offroad truck with high ground clearance, wide off-road tires, underbody skid plates, and a four-wheel drive configuration. The GMC Canyon AT4X is one of the most capable off-road vehicles. It comes with a 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can deliver 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft of torque.

But the engine is far from the most impressive thing about the GMC Canyon AT4X. It has a ground clearance of up to 10.7 inches, and if you’re in the most aggressive terrains, you can count on its front and rear electronic-locking differentials to improve traction. Another cool thing about the GMC Canyon AT4X is that it comes with waterproof cameras under the body so you can closely monitor the off-road terrain.

If you thought it couldn’t get any better, the GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition has been unveiled with more offroad upgrades. What should you expect?

The GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition takes it to the next level

The GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition takes it up a notch with bigger offroad tires, higher ground clearance, and a more rugged look. To be more specific, it features 35-inch tall tires that are 14.4 inches wide. In contrast, this is bigger than what you would find on most mid-size pickup trucks, including the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger Raptor, and the Chevy Colorado. The Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is also 1.5 inches taller than the standard Canyon AT4X — this puts it at 12.2 inches above the ground.

Beyond that, the GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is fitted with steeper bumpers manufactured by AEV (American Expedition Vehicles). These are almost the same type of winch-capable bumpers that are popular on Jeep Wranglers. However, the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition includes a new bumper design with a 38.2-degree approach angle and a 26-degree departure angle — this is a slight improvement over the standard Canyon AT4X.

The only thing that is a miss about the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is that the power and torque haven’t been upgraded. But even with the same engine performance as the standard Canyon AT4X, AEV Edition should be more fun for extreme off-road adventure.

GM hasn’t yet revealed the price tag, but we can confirm the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition will hit the road before the end of this year.

