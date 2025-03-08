 Skip to main content
An ultra-rare Ford Bronco Desert Racer is headed to the auction block

The one-of-50 model hearkens back to Ford's glory days of conquering the Baja 1000 off-road race series

A rare 2023 Ford Bronco Desert Racer in a parking lot.
Mecum Auctions

The latest edition of the Ford Bronco has become one of the most sought-after trucks in recent memory. But, if the stock (or even the Raptor version) just isn’t disco enough for you, there’s the Ford Bronco Desert Racer.

First introduced in 2022, the exclusive Bronco DR (Desert Racer) was limited to just 50 units. It was purpose-built for discerning customers who wanted the best, most off-road-capable, most badass Bronco that Ford could deliver. The design team pulled heavy inspiration from the brand’s glory days when Ford ran circles around the competition in the Baja 1000 off-road series with a long string of trophies in the ’60s and ’70s.

Rear 3/4 view of an electric blue 2023 Ford Bronco Desert Racer.
Mecum Auctions

Beyond just looking damn cool in its electric blue body-panel gel coat, the modern DR is packed with off-road-ready features and specs. That includes racing brakes, a rear-mounted spare tire, a roof-mounted light bar, rock lights, and a grille bar on the exterior. Inside, the driver and passenger enjoy racing bucket seats with harnesses, upgraded ventilation, built-in fire suppression, and beefed-up electronics like a radio, intercom, and integrated data system. The entire cockpit is wrapped in a full roll cage, of course, for maximum rollover protection if things don’t go as planned. It’s all powered by a special Ford engine (No. 2508200088), mated to a racing exhaust and automatic transmission. BF Goodrich tires at the corners ensure its well-equipped for desert conditions.

Recommended Videos

This ultra-rare truck is set to cross the auction block at Mecum’s Glendale on March 22nd in Glendale, Arizona. There is no word on a starting bid, but considering the original sticker price of just under $300,000, we expect this specimen won’t come cheap.

