Own a piece of Porsche history: Rare 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo is up for auction

Slantnose 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo being auctioned off

Many enthusiasts consider Porsches to be one of the most novelty cars. However, even grading on that specialty curve, some Porsches are considered to play in even more rarified air. Models like the 918 Spyder or 959 have a special place in the hearts and minds of Porschephiles, and they use them as the centerpieces of their entire mindblowing collections. One such Porsche is this incredible 1982 Slant-Nose 911 turbo coupe that just went up for auction on Bring a Trailer.

Bring a Trailer / Bring a Trailer

This is no tuner kit-car, it is a bonafide 911 that rolled off the assembly line thanks to Porsche’s “special wishes” program known as Sonderwunsch, which was happy to grant the desires of very elite customers with enough in the bank to spend on their dream car.

This car was brought into the United States in 1982 as the first and only one of its kind created to meet U.S. safety standards. This 911 was created to mimic the famous racing Porsche 935s of the 1970s and early 1980s. Finished in Guards Red, this Whale-Tailed beauty uses pop-up headlights sourced from the 944.

335 Horsepower and leather interior

This Slant-Nose is a turbo 911 at heart. As such, it utilizes a turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six that makes an estimated 335 horsepower, which may have been a bit of an understatement when the adjustable boost controller was put to use. That power was then funneled through a tried-and-true four-speed manual transmission before heading out to its limited-slip differential. Bilstein shocks working in conjunction with 15-inch BBS E50 multi-piece alloy wheels give this Turbo enough agility to keep up with all those turbocharged ponies.

Inside, this 930 remains the elite-level luxury car a top-of-the-line Porsche is supposed to be. Beige leather, front sport seats, a Blaupunkt AM/FM cassette stereo system, air conditioning, and even an electric sunroof all complement the exhilarating exterior of this German hot rod.

A cover model with just 40K miles

This car was so special, in fact, that it was featured on the cover of the February issue of Car and Driver in 1983, which a copy of is included with the sale of this car along with a Porsche Production Specifications sheet, recent service records, and its Arizona title.

Despite being more than 40 years old, this car has just 40,000 miles showing on its odometer. The auction for this one-of-a-kind 1982 Slant-Nose 911 Turbo coupe will end on April 9th, and as of this writing, is already approaching the $150,000 mark.

