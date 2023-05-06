 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This near-perfect replica of the ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean could be yours

1981 DeLorean replica rebuilt for one lucky 'Back to the Future' auto enthusiast

Jason Collins
By
1981 delorean replica for auction
Mecum

In 1975, the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) was founded by automaking legend John DeLorean. Although this brand never produced many cars during its short and tumultuous history, it is well remembered for manufacturing the beautiful gull-winged stainless steel 1981 DeLorean DMC12. 

This model was featured in the hit franchise ‘Back to the Future’ and was depicted as a time-traveling machine with its outfitted flux capacitor. In real life, it was a normal car, but that didn’t stop everyone who was anyone from wanting to own one. This is especially true considering its futuristic look, which was unlike anything seen before in the automotive industry despite numerous automakers aiming for an aggressively futuristic look. 

Related Videos

DeLorean appearance and history

The DeLoreans were wedge-shaped coupes with a stunning visual effect thanks to their stainless steel outer body. Still, unfortunately, its looks alone couldn’t make up for its lackluster performance for many people at a time when how fast and powerful a car was determined its value more than its looks. 

Even though the car overall wasn’t a success, it became iconic thanks to Universal using the DeLorean in its ‘Back to the Future’ franchise. Sadly, this was years after the automaker went publically bankrupt. 

Very few DeLorean models were produced before the company declared bankruptcy in 1982, making these cars rare collector’s items. Numerous auto firms make these replicas intending to get them to look as close to the ‘Back to the Future’ version as possible, but not everyone manages to get it right. 

DeLorean on auction

Numerous DeLorean fans are always looking for one of these models in pristine condition to make its presence known at auction houses, and for one lucky buyer, their wish could come true in 2023. Mecum Auctions has a 1981 DeLorean that will be auctioned off, but it’s no ordinary DeLorean. It’s one of the most beautiful homages to the franchise collectors have seen in a while. 

The 1981 Delorean for sale has had much work done to make it far superior to other replicas without removing its signifying original features and looks. For example, this sale model has retained its V-6 2.8 liter engine and still features the original Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection. The interior has also been given an intentional homemade look to ensure it resembles the original vehicle from the movies. 

The cool features that have been added make the price tag worth it. This DeLorean sale item is equipped with buttons that power working time circuit displays and neon lighting strips alongside the rear vents and outside that can perform an incredible smoke effect similar to how it would look if the car was going back in time. 

There is also a lightable flux capacitor, a theoretical electronic circulator device (with no real purpose) behind the comfortable bucket seats. Additionally, various components in the car can be swapped out to look like the ones seen in the ‘Back to the Future II’ film if a driving enthusiast so wishes. 

Another element that sets this DeLorean apart from other replicas is that it has the signature of Christopher Lloyd, who played the iconic Doc Brown in the fan-favorite ‘Back to the Future’ film franchise. If you’re interested in placing a bid or following the bidding projections, you should note that this DeLorean will be auctioned off in Indianapolis starting May 12th via Mecum. A fantastic replica of the Gray Sports Almanac from the second movie will be thrown in as a freebie to sweeten the deal for the buyer.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Collins
Jason Collins
All-electric Kia EV9 premieres with Level 3 autonomous tech and up to 379 hp
Wondering about range? Kia is targeting up to 300 miles with the midsize SUV
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line parked in the woods with tall trees.

Kia’s just getting warmed up with its lineup of EVs. In addition to coming out with more traditional electric vehicles like the Niro EV, the automaker is also working on building its “EV” lineup of vehicles that utilize its E-GMP platform like the EV6. After a lot of speculation and teasing, Kia is finally ready to unveil the three-row 2024 EV9 in its entirety.

There’s no mistaking the EV9 for anything beyond being a midsize SUV. Heck, the electric SUV shares similar lines to the current Kia Telluride that’s on sale, which, we have to say, is an incredibly handsome vehicle. Well, Kia continues to drop bangers, because the EV9 is a looker. And that’s saying something for an SUV.

Read more
Lamborghini unveils the Revuelto PHEV, a 1,001-HP replacement to the Aventador
The Revuelto continues Lamborghini's rich lineage of V12-powered hypercars, but arrives with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto overhead front end angle parked in a garage with light in the back.

Lamborghini’s V12 hypercars are legendary. The lineage includes the likes of the 350 GTV, 350 GT, 500 GT, Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador. The latter was just discontinued after 10 model years on sale. After sharing what kind of hybrid V12 powertrain the Aventador’s replacement would have and teasing the upcoming vehicle’s carbon-fiber structure, Lamborghini is finally ready to unveil the Aventador’s successor. Say hello, everyone, to the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first-ever plug-in hybrid. And what a plug-in hybrid it is. Unlike Lambos of the past, the Revuelto combines a 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors for a total of 1,001 horsepower. A 3.8-kWh battery pack is also included in the mix.

Previous

Read more
Dodge says goodbye to the gas age of muscle cars with the 1,025-HP SRT Demon 170
Dodge’s sendoff will dust a Bugatti Chiron SS for $100k
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 front end angle doing a wheelie on a drag strip in front of trees.

The Dodge Challenger is a funny muscle car. Its arrival in 1970 made it late to compete against the likes of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. It didn’t have the same extensive run as the other two, and it quickly became outdated a few years after Dodge brought the nameplate back in 2008. It seemed like the Challenger was done for, but then Dodge pulled a rabbit out of a hat when it introduced the 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat – a true muscle car with 707 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end. The Hellcat era is ending, and Dodge is making sure the Challenger is getting the proper sendoff with a 1,025-horsepower model.

The original Challenger SRT Hellcat was Dodge’s Iron Man for the Hellcat lineup. It paved the way for the Charger SRT Hellcat, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, and the Ram 1500 TRX. There are so many different Hellcat variants and trims out there that Dodge might have been better off using numbers instead of names. Still, the new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a proper sendoff to a model if we’ve ever seen one.

Read more