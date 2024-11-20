 Skip to main content
Exclusive ski escapes: Windham Mountain Club teams up with BLADE for luxury weekend packages

These luxury weekend getaway packages include round-trip helicopter service to and from NYC.

By
Blade X Windham Mountain Club
Windham Mountain Club

For the first time ever, luxury and convenience meet on the slopes of the Catskills as Windham Mountain Club partners with BLADE and The Henson Hotel to offer two ultra-luxury weekend getaway packages, just in time for ski season. These packages allow anyone, not just members, to experience the exclusive perks of Windham’s private club without an annual commitment.

These packages revolutionize the weekend getaway by eliminating the need for a long three-hour drive from New York City. Instead, travelers can fly to the slopes in just 45 minutes aboard a BLADE helicopter, enjoying amazing views along the way.

Once at Windham Mountain Club, guests gain access to members-only amenities, typically reserved for annual members. Highlights include exclusive dining at Cin Cin!, an Italian Alps-inspired mid-mountain restaurant, relaxing wellness and recovery treatments, and an adventure concierge service to curate activities tailored to each guest. Additionally, priority ski tickets ensure that you’ll enjoy seamless access to the slopes.

The packages

Windham Mountain Club
Windham Mountain Club

Windham Mountain Club’s collaboration with BLADE and The Henson Hotel introduces two ultra-luxury options. These exclusive packages are available in limited quantities throughout the Winter 2024/2025 season.

Ultimate Ascent with BLADE (starting at $6,500)

This package includes three nights at The Henson, round-trip BLADE helicopter transport from NYC, priority lift passes with private members-only lines, local transportation, ski valet services, and access to members-only amenities including dining, spa, fitness, and adventure concierge.

VIP Getaway with BLADE (starting at $11,600)

This package includes three nights at The Henson, round-trip BLADE helicopter service from NYC, priority ski access, private ski lessons for the whole family, four complimentary spa treatments, complimentary fitness classes, dining credits, local transportation, ski valet services, and access to all members-only amenities.

