This low-cost European city is ideal for a weekend escape

Looking to travel within Europe without breaking the bank? A new ranking from Post Office Travel Money reveals that affordable escapes still exist, and topping the list is Riga, Latvia. The annual City Costs Barometer analyzed 12 typical travel expenses across 38 European destinations, including accommodations, meals, transportation, and sightseeing. Riga came out on top as the best-value city for a weekend getaway.

According to the report, a short break in Riga, complete with two nights in a three-star hotel, a three-course dinner for two with wine, airport transfers, public transit, and entry to top attractions, costs just £252.63, or roughly $338 USD. For budget-conscious travelers, that’s a deal hard to beat.

Set on the shores of the Baltic Sea, Riga is not only Latvia’s capital, but also home to a third of the country’s population. It’s a cultural gem with plenty to offer during a short visit. History buffs will appreciate the free Latvian War Museum and the sobering but important Museum of the Occupation. The city’s pedestrian-only Old Town is packed with medieval charm, offering shops, cafes, nightclubs, and daily free walking tours departing from St. Peter’s Church.

Don’t miss the Latvian National Opera and Ballet, housed in a stunning neoclassical building that’s as impressive as the performances inside.

Eastern Europe dominated the rankings overall. Vilnius, Lithuania, placed second, followed by Warsaw, Poland.

The top 10 most affordable city breaks