Things to do in Richmond, VA: Where to eat, play, drink, and stay in Virginia’s capital city

Table of Contents Table of Contents Things to do in Richmond, VA Restaurants and bars Hotels

In the nearly 300 years since its founding in 1737, Richmond has teetered between periods of great prosperity and utter hardship. Today, it boasts a colorful “capital city” vibe like so many pint-sized capitals around the U.S. But there are plenty of things to do in Richmond, VA, beyond visiting historical monuments and statues, despite the area’s deep roots in the country’s ancestry. Think natural wonders like enjoying the fall foliage or a night on the town enjoying live music.

I spent three weeks in the area, and there was never a shortage of things to do, diverse neighborhoods to explore, and most importantly, extremely friendly folks who could point me in the right direction as I navigated the Richmond scene. I can confirm that boutique hotels, gallery spaces, and nouveau chefs are finding their groove in previously forgotten corners of the city. After spending a month in this RVA region, here are my top recommended restaurants, bars, hotels, and things to do in the quirky capital.

Recommended Videos

Things to do in Richmond, VA

A cemetery might seem an odd place to “play,” but Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery is arguably one of its most relevant and fascinating historical monuments. The 150-year-old graveyard is the final resting place for two (three, if you prefer to count Jefferson Davis, the only president of the Confederate States of America) U.S. presidents, more than 18,000 Confederate soldiers, purported vampire W.W. Pool, and thousands of the city’s elite and proletariat.

It’s a beautiful park in its own right, one where cycling locals mix with curious tourists among the sprawling tree-lined grounds along the James River. Walking tours are available on select days, April through November, and they’re recommended as you’re all but guaranteed to get lost among the more than 135 acres.

Culture

The music and culture scene in Richmond is — and has long been — far more interesting and notable than it gets credit for. The city was the birthplace of Aimee Mann, D’Angelo, and even GWAR (you’re welcome). Modern-day Richmond is home to a diverse music scene, from block parties to touring acts at The Camel to the creative oddities at Gallery 5 (a one-time firehouse that now hosts gallery exhibits and live shows).

For a true taste of the city’s African-American culture, head to The Hippodrome, a speakeasy and theater with live music. Don’t miss the RVA First Fridays, a year-round art walk featuring dozens of the city’s best restaurants, galleries, shops, and organizations in the Arts District.

Restaurants and bars

Richmond has firmly earned the title of a food city, and there are so many options here, that it’s hard to make a choice on where to dine. Happy hours are abundant and prices are fair, making it easy to try anything your heart desires. Many of these hidden gems are on track to be named the best restaurants in America, so get in before the word gets out.

Seafood eats

If you’re looking for fresh seafood from the nearby ocean shore, East Coast Provisions is a great choice, featuring ultra-fresh surf and/or turf options paired with boozy-yet-balanced cocktails. Speaking of libations, The Emerald Lounge is not to be missed. This moody and comfortable lounge offers colorful and creative cocktails with quality snack pairings, ranging from wings to oysters.

Asian influence

In the 1980s, a burst of Asian influence entered Richmond, leading to the establishment of rich cultural institutions that reflected this heritage. And of course, this means that there is plenty of tasty food coming into the city in the form of burgeoning restaurants. The Nami Japanese Restaurant has as much ambiance as it does flavor, offering fresh sushi rolls, filling entrees, and delicious cocktails. Japanese videos and nostalgic ephemera dot the walls bringing visitors into another time and place near the city’s downtown.

British pub

Penny Lane Pub is a fantastic, proper British pub in the heart of Richmond. The dark wood bar and high-top tables here are canopied with a 40-year-old blanket of sports memorabilia, celebrity photos, and random bits of Liverpudlian kitsch. It’s an ideal spot to sip a few Fuller’s, fill up on steak and Guinness pie, and catch an afternoon footie match.

Hotels

We’ve long been fans of Graduate Hotels. The micro-chain leans hard on “back-to-school nostalgia” chic — chalkboards, stodgy university logos, and faded faculty headshots — in a clever way that just works. Like many of its sibling properties in college towns throughout the country, Graduate Richmond (aka Brookfield) is no different. The preppy-meets-mod decor is a unique blend of tartan patterns, mid-century modern furnishings, bold artwork, and quirky, miscellaneous accents that all pay homage to the city’s rich history in a fun, upscale way.

The Brookfield lobby lounge and bar area is a swanky spot for a quick bite or one of a dozen local beers on draft. The adjacent room boasts classic table arcade games, billiards, ping-pong, and shuffleboard. But the real action is on the 16th floor. Here, a rooftop bar sports a deck with panoramic city views and unique pool space for guests only. After noon, the adjacent Byrd House lounge serves snacks and bespoke cocktails amid strings of twinkle lights and cushy outdoor couches. It’s arguably one of the best spots in the city to catch the sunset.