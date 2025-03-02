Where to eat in Eugene, Oregon: The best restaurants for your wine trip weekend

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cafe Soriah Poppi’s Anatolia Ninkasi Brewing Party Bar The Bier Stein Lani Moku Grill Akira Noisette

Eugene brings to mind the Oregon Ducks and late legends like Steve Prefontaine. But the college town of about 200,000 in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon goes above and beyond all of that. Thanks to an abundance of world-class wineries in the vicinity, a wealth of growers and purveyors, and an inherently eclectic bunch of friendly locals, there’s exemplary eating and drinking to be done.

While I live in food-centric Portland, I find myself heading to Eugene pretty often, especially when my stomach is growling. That’s because you get the food quality of a metropolis with the charm of a smaller town. Much of the town can be accessed by bike or foot, and the establishments are about as welcoming as welcoming gets.

After several years of making jaunts down I-5 to the southern Willamette Valley town, I’ve come away with a few favorites when it comes to eating well. So don’t just show up to Track Town hungry. Show up with an itinerary of at least the following, plus whatever else the locals are buzzing about at the moment (ask around, and you’ll get friendly answers).

So, as you head out to explore the many great tasting rooms in and around Eugene, Oregon, be sure to fuel up. That could mean a bite from a great local bakery on your way to a cellar tasting or a great dinner to cap an ideal day. From Hawaiian to Mediterranean — and an iconic German beer bar in between — Eugene has you covered.

Here are some of the best restaurants in Eugene.

Cafe Soriah

A swell Mediterranean spot and at it for two decades and counting, Cafe Soriah should make any Eugene eatery shortlist. There’s an elegance to the place, heightened by an experienced staff with exquisite service. Start with a shellfish app or some skewered meats and work your way into deeply satisfying entrees like rack of lamb or Hungarian mushroom goulash.

Poppi’s Anatolia

This classic, down-to-earth Greek and India-inspired spot is where you go for saganaki, gyros, and excellent curries. Poppi’s Anatolia is quality without any pretension whatsoever. Around since 1977, the place is known for its weekly Greek Night (Sunday), as well as Greek wines and excellent use of herbs in its many marinades and stews. This happens to often be where this writer starts and finishes his frequent trips down to Eugene.

Ninkasi Brewing

A mode beer company that has still managed to stay independent all these years, despite what is or isn’t happening in the craft beer world, Ninkasi Brewing is fiercely independent (it is part of a craft consortium of sorts now) and a great stop while in Eugene.

The beer is stellar but so, too, is the food, which can vary some, depending on the day on what food carts might be parked in the area. There’s a sprawling patio, tasting flights, and even tours. I’m always impressed by the collective caliber of the beers and it doesn’t hurt that the place is located in the colorful Whitaker neighborhood of Eugene.

Party Bar

We love a place with a name that gets straight to it. Party Bar is one of Eugene’s best cocktail outposts, a feast for the senses accented by cozy furniture and wallpaper that sings. Go for the cocktails and stay for the fried chicken sliders, fresh salads, muffaletta sandwiches, and more.

Don’t overlook the wine list, and be sure to see what they’re mixing up in the shaker tin, as it so often involves inventive riffs on classic cocktails or unexpected ingredients like black peppercorn gin, lime leaf tequila, or spruce liqueur.

The Bier Stein

Yes, another beer spot made the list. That’s because the Willamette Valley is home to not just some of the best food and wine in the States, but some of the best beer as well. This superior bottle shop and pub opened its doors in 2005 and has become a staple community gathering space since.

The beers hail from all over the globe, giving The Bier Stein a decidedly worldly flair. You’re bound to find a new favorite brew, and you can pair it up with some pub grub inspired by the beer halls of Germany.

Lani Moku Grill

Lani Moku Grill serves up comfort Hawaiian food like classic plate lunch. There’s a cart in Eugene, and if you prefer, a brick-and-mortar spot in neighboring Springfield (you know, of The Simpsons fame). Portions are healthy, proteins are the theme, and you’ll likely be leaving with some leftovers. Look out for highlights like Pele chicken, Kalua pig tacos, and Loco Moco.

Akira

A Japanese omikase, Akira has quickly become a fan favorite in Eugene. The tasting menu is never a bad direction to take, but you can also select your favorite hand-made sushi options and pair them up with great drinks. Being set in a beautiful craftsman home-turned-restaurant, the place is extremely cozy. Belly up to the intimate bar for Japanese-style fried chicken bites and sprouts before diving into some steam bun tacos.

Noisette

Among the best bakeries in town, Noisette is a pasty kitchen very much informed by the formative baking ways of Europe. Start your day right here, going with any number of excellent savory and sweet options and a hot cup of coffee or tea. Dine in to the tune of bagels, quiche, or muffins, and grab a fresh baguette or loaf on your way out to use as your lunch canvas.

Long live the West Coast.