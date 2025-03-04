The best things to do in Mérida, Mexico: A cultural gem in the heart of Yucatán

Table of Contents Table of Contents Explore Mérida’s historic hotspots Enjoy Yucatenean music and entertainment Visit the nearby town of Valladolid Take a bus or rideshare to Progreso Beach Try local Yucatecan dishes Take a dip in a local cenote A quick guide to planning your Merida trip

So you’ve heard of Mérida, its 1.3 million inhabitants, irresistibly iconic colonial buildings, and countless cultural and culinary attractions. And you started to wonder — is this city worth visiting? If you’re on the fence, let me go ahead and say it: Yes, Mérida is very much worth your time — and a great way to dodge tourist traps as travel to Mexico increases. I’ve curated a list of my favorite things to do in Mérida, Mexico, that are perfect for a weekend trip but also give you a few options if you stay longer in the region.

Get ready for a blend of Mayan, Spanish, and French lineage, paralleled with the contemporary amenities of a modern city. The Yucatán’s capital is known as “The White City” with its clean streets, friendly people, and fascinating history, all waiting to be explored. Here’s how you can make the most out of your visit.

Recommended Videos

Explore Mérida’s historic hotspots

Mérida’s history of Spanish colonization is apparent on every street, from the facades of residential buildings to the churches built atop the Mayan ruins. Each building has its own unique story; many have lived through several eras. And luckily, it’s easy to explore them for free or reasonably priced with the support of a guide.

Here are the most prominent stops to make in the city center (known as Centro) during your trip:

Historic Plaza Grande: This is the main square of Mérida and has been the heart of the city for centuries. It was built on the ancient Mayan city of T’Ho. You’ll find tourists, families, and vendors exploring the various Mérida Cathedrals or snapping selfies in front of the Mérida sign.

This is the main square of Mérida and has been the heart of the city for centuries. It was built on the ancient Mayan city of T’Ho. You’ll find tourists, families, and vendors exploring the various Mérida Cathedrals or snapping selfies in front of the Mérida sign. Palacio de Gobierno: This stately building is the governmental home of the capital and was built in 1892. Not only is is an important stop for exploring the history of the state, but it’s a prime sport for visual art enthusiasts, as the grand hall is covered with 27 sweeping murals painted by artist Fernando Castro Pacheco, portaying both the Spanish and Mayan presence in the Yucatán.

This stately building is the governmental home of the capital and was built in 1892. Not only is is an important stop for exploring the history of the state, but it’s a prime sport for visual art enthusiasts, as the grand hall is covered with 27 sweeping murals painted by artist Fernando Castro Pacheco, portaying both the Spanish and Mayan presence in the Yucatán. Paseo Montejo: Inspired by Paris’ Champs Elysees, the paseo is the perfect stroll for those who want to see the city’s most affluent neoclassical mansions. The street is dotted with restaurants, well-appointed hotels, and horse-drawn carriages that add to its European feel. Modern museums such as the Museo Casa Montejo and Museo Regional de Antropología are easily accessible on this road.

This is a short list of things to do in Mérida regarding cultural exploration, as there is so much to see in this relatively large city. However, they’re located near each other and easy to access with a quick rideshare, perfect if you’re spending a day or two in town.

Enjoy Yucatenean music and entertainment

Many parks in Mérida are bustling with live Yucatán music and shows, with a free traditional show every Thursday night at Santa Lucia Park. Its location is just off of Paseo Montejo, where you’ll likely be staying if you choose a hotel in the city center, so it’s easy to stop by and enjoy a performance, people-watch, or take in the 16th-century Church of Santa Lucía.

The nearby Paseo Montejo also shuts down its roads to vehicles and is the perfect pedestrian walkway, making it the ideal location for live performances. On a post-dinner stroll, I caught a free outdoor acrobatic theater show (think Cirque du Soleil) featuring talented performers recanting Mérida’s history through song, lavish costumes, and dramatic fireworks displays – a production worthy of a Broadway stage.

Visit the nearby town of Valladolid

About two hours outside the city, you’ll find the charming town of Valladolid – its livelihood is based around the colonial square center featuring colorful sculptures, a pleasant fountain, and a towering historic church. Expats and locals alike contribute to the lively vibe, and it’s easy to step into plant-embellished restaurants featuring local dishes and various frescas to keep you cool during the hotter days (yes, even in winter, the days are pretty hot).

You can shop for Mexican folk art, clothing, traditional Yucatecan cuisine, and visit Casa de los Venados, a private home-turned-museum featuring a collection of over 3,000 artworks and artifacts from the region.

Essentially, Valladolid is Merida’s smaller, more laidback sibling, with all the charm and culture of the neighboring big city. I only had the privilege of visiting for an afternoon, but I will undoubtedly stay longer on my next visit. You can make an affordable trip from Mérida by booking a shuttle or catching the local ADO bus. If you’re commuting from Cancun as I did, you can easily arrange a stop, as it’s on the way.

Take a bus or rideshare to Progreso Beach

Mérida itself isn’t a beach destination, but it’s close enough to the action, with Progreso Beach about 40 minutes away by car. You can take the dedicated Auto Progreso bus for less than a dollar, which departs every 20 minutes, so minimal planning is needed. I opted to take an Uber ride, which cost $12 each way and allowed me to talk to local drivers and learn more about the area.

You can enjoy the public beach or head to one of the laid-back private clubs. I booked a VIP spot at the Mar y Mar Beach Club for just under $10 and enjoyed my beachfront shaded daybed, mezcal cocktails, and a fresh light fish filet. A pool and restrooms were also available for guests, covering basic amenities without the flashiness and expense of more touristy beaches in the country.

The Progreso boardwalk is worth a stroll and is a favorite attraction in the area. It’s located right on the beach, filled with vendors, artisans, and rentable chairs for those seeking shade and relaxation. The town’s center is also nearby and walkable for those getting in extra steps and wanting to connect with Progreso’s locals.

Try local Yucatecan dishes

Mérida doesn’t just have good food — it’s a bonafide culinary destination. I don’t say this lightly — you can delve into dishes like cochinita pibil (pork cooked in a banana leaf), poc chuc (grilled smoked pork), and sopa de lima (chicken or turkey soup with lime) if you want to eat the fusion dishes that contain both Spanish and Mayan flavors. They’re rich, tasty, and heavy – a small portion goes a long way here.

You can also enjoy sushi and Thai food and find dozens of Italian restaurants and pizza spots in the area. Many New Mexican restaurants pull influence from neighboring states such as Oaxaca and Puebla, featuring their prized dishes and beverages in modern, fresh preparations.

My favorite restaurant was Micaela Mar & Leña, where I tasted divine tuna crudo, grilled bone marrow, and richly marinated octopus. I also recommend the Museum of Yucateca Gastronomy, where you can eat traditional dishes in an open-air atrium and visit an educational gallery that traces back the roots of the very foods you’re sampling.

But let’s not forget about street food, abundant, affordable, and often times better than its sit-down counterparts. My favorite was the ever-present marquesita stalls offering crispy rolled crepes stuffed with edam cheese, caramel, nutella, and jam.

For your nightcap, head to La Negrita Cantina, a well-known dive open since 1917. It’s where big boozy slushie drinks are cheap, and the music is flowing – a perfect spot for dancing, people, watching, and chatting up locals and ex-pats.

Take a dip in a local cenote

Have you heard of cenotes? You may have visited them in Tulum or may not understand what that word means at all – in short, a cenote is a natural pool of spring water available for swimming, scuba diving, or floating, depending on its depth. It’s one of the best things to do in Mérida Mexico, especially if you’re visiting during the summer months.

There are at least 6,000 cenotes in the Yucatán Peninsula, and a few notable ones are Cenote Xlacah, Cenote Kankirixche, and Cenote San Ignacio, all under an hour from the city’s boundaries. The spring waters are often crystal clear, so you can see fish, limestone formations, and lush flora all around you. And they may be a bit chilly since they’re deep and ground-fed, which is often a relief after a sweltering day exploring.

I visited Cenote Yokdzonot, known as the wooden waterfall, with roots spilling over a cliff and cascading down into the deep emerald blue waters. A bathroom, changing room, and restaurant were onsite for convenience, and it’s close to the Chichen Itza ruins, another must-visit in the region.

A quick guide to planning your Merida trip

To get to Mérida, you can fly directly into its airport or commute from another major area, such as Cancun. I flew into Cancun to explore Tulum. From here, Merida is about 4 hours away by bus, and the ADO service is clean, fast, and safe to use. However, I used the Daytrip travel service, a rideshare-like app available worldwide that allows you to add excursions and stops along the way, which was how I could see Valladolid and Cenote Yokdzonot.

Keep in mind that this is a hotter region of Mexico – even if you’re visiting in the winter. I’m a fan of hotter weather, but I found myself panting during a 94-degree Fahrenheit day in mid-January, so make sure you bring the proper layers, wear sunscreen, and always have water on hand.

Accommodations are plentiful and affordable, often nestled within a colonial building with a pool and modern amenities. There are a few chains in the area, but I recommend booking a locally-owned property for the best experience.

Here are my recommendations:

Uber is available and reliable throughout the city. Drivers are professional, with clean vehicles and smooth commutes. The ADO bus is also an excellent choice, with coach-style seats that are comfortable and clean. Some choose to hire local drivers, and if you book a hotel in the city’s center, getting around by foot is a breeze.

It always helps to learn a bit of Spanish, but Mérida is a good option for those who don’t know the language. Someone usually knows English nearby, and many residents know at least a few words. Most importantly, the people are warm and friendly in this region, so stumbling through language barriers isn’t as jarring as it may be in other parts of the world.

You can see a lot during a weekend visit, but to enjoy all the things to do in Mérida Mexico, such as take a day trip to the beach or ruins, I recommend staying for at least a week. The overall costs are 30% – 50% lower than in the United States, and Mérida is one of the safest cities in the Americas, so it’s a great idea to stick around and savor its offerings as long as possible.