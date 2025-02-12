I tried Daytrip: Why it’s a fantastic solution for independent travelers

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to book your Daytrip experience My experience using Daytrip’s services The final verdict: Is Daytrip worth using, and who is it best for?

You’re planning a vacation and weighing your options – should you go on an all-inclusive tour with less freedom? Or should you explore excursions independently, navigating the intricacies of transportation, language barriers, and extra gear? Luckily, I tried a third option that combines the best of both worlds – DayTrip.

This door-to-door ride service operates in over 130 countries, with a twist — you can add on a-la-carte excursions along the way. There are over 7,000 English-speaking drivers who assist with tolls and parking, taking the hassle out of the journey.

I tried Daytrip for the first time, commuting about 4 hours across Mexico (from Tulum to Merida) while making two sightseeing stops at Cenote Yokdzonot and the centuries-old city Valladolid. Here are my two cents on the service — how well it works, how enjoyable the experience was, and what to know about Daytrip to make the trip as fun and stress-free as possible.

How to book your Daytrip experience

If you use Uber or Lyft, the Daytrip booking process will feel intuitive. Here’s a step-by-step rundown:

Enter your departure location, arrival location, and corresponding dates on Daytrip’s website or in the app

Select your vehicle based on the number of passengers and bags

Add sight-seeing stops from a list of options, selecting your preferred length of time at each location

Pay and confirm your trip, with the ability to change or cancel up to 2 hours before your ride

It’s simple to book, and picking out the exact stops you want is fun. In Mexico, I was offered activities in eco-parks, historic ruins, and charming cities — there’s a good mix of options for different travel personalities. Each suggested stop is accompanied by a helpful blurb that explains what to do at the attraction and some historical context.

There’s also an option to add a pre-selected bundle of the most popular destinations to your itinerary, a convenient option if you don’t have much time to plan and simply want to see the best of the best.

It’s worth noting that you have additional options when selecting the ride itself. The lowest fare I saw was for a group shuttle. Next was a driver with limited English and no stops. From there, I could select a sedan, minivan, or premium SUV, with capacities ranging from two to seven passengers.

My experience using Daytrip’s services

Confirming my ride with DayTrip was quick and easy. I booked about a month ahead, although it seems you can book as short notice as day of. I received an email about four days before my ride with my driver’s name, photo, and Whatsapp number.

This was convenient; I needed to message him with specific gate-entry details beforehand. He responded right away, and I felt relieved to be paired with someone who was friendly and communicative.

Everything went smoothly on arrival day, and Marco (our chauffeur) arrived about 15 minutes ahead of schedule. He gave a warm greeting, handled all our luggage, and even made us do a phone, passport, and wallet check to avoid future heartbreak. He also offered to stop by a nearby gas station so we could stock up on refreshments.

Even though it was just two of us, we were upgraded to a 14-seater van. Yes, we didn’t need this much space — but in the end, we appreciated the complimentary upgrade, which allowed us to really spread out on the long drive.

Marco was friendly, funny, and had the enthusiasm of a seasoned tour guide — in fact, he formerly worked as one in Cozumel, Mexico. Along the way, he shared tidbits about the region and its history and was happy to answer our questions. Best of all, he occasionally exited the tollway to drive us through patches of the jungle, where we could see small towns and interesting structures between the destinations.

And since I wasn’t driving, I could knock back a few Oaxacan-imported mezcal pours in Valladolid, guilt-free.

He dropped us off directly in front of our two excursions and helped us with buying tickets to a swimming hole since our Spanish is less than spectacular. He was patient with us, let us know exactly where to meet him afterward, and told us to take our time.

It made the experience so much better to know we weren’t being rushed – and as a result, we had a 10/10 time exploring a charming colonial town and taking a dip in a natural spring.

The final verdict: Is Daytrip worth using, and who is it best for?

Daytrip is a game-changing service for travelers who want a touch of curation with the freedom to cater their trip to their own interests and timelines. It’s a semi-luxurious option that may not have all of the amenities of the top-line luxury services but offers incredibly clean, safe, and private transport.

Having an English-speaking driver (even if you select the limited option) makes it feel much safer to venture off the beaten path, and I felt like I had a personal tour guide tending just to me between each stop.

Going as a couple certainly felt more romantic than a bus or shuttle would. It’s also a great option for a family, and Daytrip provides car seats and boosters for little ones. I could see business travelers on tight timelines also benefiting from the efficiency of the service, as well as stress-free commutes for solo travelers.

All in all, it’s highly customizable and is a good fit for most.

Here are a few helpful tips so you can make the most out of your booking:

The cost of attractions isn’t included in your booking. While your driver can help orient you, you’ll have to have cash or a card on hand.

Longer rides through rural areas can get bumpy, even with the smoothest drivers. Consider keeping motion sickness medication on hand for longer trips in rural areas.

You’ll need to bring your own equipment for certain adventure activities. For example, we needed towels, snorkels, and plenty of sunscreen for swimming – so don’t forget the basics.

You can adjust the length of each stop, and you should add 30 minutes more than you think you’ll need for each. You’d be surprised how fast time flies when you’re having fun!

Be mindful of the time. I could have easily overstayed both of my stops – so set an alarm on your phone or watch if it helps you get back on time. It’s respectful to your driver to do so.

As the rideshare industry globalizes, it provides more opportunities for tourists to explore once out-of-reach destinations. I’ll certainly be a return customer — in fact, I plan on booking my airport return ride with Daytrip. And after this test, I’m eager to try the service out on one of the other four continents in which it operates.