I tested the Vasco Translator V4: Here’s my take on the luxury travel device

It takes between 600 and 2,200 hours to learn a foreign language. And while I wish I had time to study the vast rainbow of languages I’ve encountered in my travels, it’s sadly impossible. Thankfully, the Vasco Translator V4 helps minimize things getting lost in translation with the click of a button. The two-way device works with over 112 languages spoken in 200 countries and has a handful of features and benefits that expand its value beyond Google Translate.

I’ve just returned from a three-week journey through Mexico. I can confidently say that the small but mighty device helped ensure I didn’t miss a bus or order the wrong dish and generally empowered me to explore beyond my comfort zone, both in terms of geography and connecting with the vibrant local scene.

So, let’s jump into my review so you know all of the features of this premium device and if it’s worth adding to your list of travel essentials.

A full feature rundown of the Vasco Translator V4

The Vasco Translator V4 is designed as a full-service translator that can help you talk with others, decipher signs and menus, and even learn bits and pieces of a language along the way. It’s sleek, lightweight, and compact, so it fits in any pocket or bag you have on hand. It also has a nice grip, which makes it feel more natural to use in conversation.

When you press the power button, you’re presented with a clean and clear menu with the following options:

Conversation: The primary feature that allows you to speak into the device and translate between two languages of your choice, with a written transcript that is stored in the device and can also be shared to an email address

A unique feature of the Vasco device is its built-in SIM card that can connect to any GSM network globally. This feature is completely free forever, which is a pretty cool bonus. Imagine you’re hiking in the Alps of Switzerland and have an accident but don’t have cell phone service to call for help.

You can use the translator to communicate with a local passerby and get the help you need — an invaluable tool for solo travelers.

My experience using the Vasco V4

The Vasco device looks and feels like a slim cell phone, so it’s easy and intuitive to use. I love the immediate access to translation features. Before, I would have to unlock my screen, locate the Google Translate app, and open it to get started. Being presented with a menu of translation options makes it easy to use in a pinch, which is often needed during the chaos of travel.

Setup was simple – I selected English as my primary language with Spanish as the second. You can adjust a few more features, such as the speech rate, automatic speech, and LED lights. The device has a clear protective case and a USB-C charging port, conveniently compatible with my many Android cords and chargers.

You can pre-set your native language and the foreign language, and there’s no need to download an offline data pack, thanks to the built-in data. However, when updating the device’s software, it needs to connect to Wi-Fi, so it’s a good idea to put it on a network before you depart for your trip.

I know a decent amount of Spanish — about 2,000 words, so I didn’t always need to use the translator. However, it allowed me to hold deeper conversations I couldn’t enjoy on previous trips. Since I didn’t need my phone, it was easy to disconnect from it all with a helpful tool nearby. It was perfect for hanging out at the beach without taking my more precious electronics out.

This would be a lifesaver if I didn’t know a lick of the language. I could see myself using it in airports, in taxis, and at the front desk of my accommodations. I can firmly say that this device gives me the confidence to embrace more independent travel rather than simply opting for tours and guides who do the translation for me.

Now, it takes some confidence to be bold enough to whip out the Vasco Translator V4 and ask other people to use it. When I felt a bit shy, I typed in what I wanted to say and read it out loud in Spanish to reduce the screen barrier. But since it is both touch-screen and button activated, it’s pretty easy for your conversation partner to use and feels natural after the first interaction or two.

You can also turn the volume off, making it much more discreet if you just want text to generate. This was helpful when I attended a local performance and could use the device without disrupting the audience. It didn’t pick up everything, but I was able to understand about 50% of the story, which was 100% more than I would have understood without it. You can also dim the screen so it’s less noticeable in dark environments like restaurants and movie theaters.

My only issue was keeping the device off when carrying it around. The buttons on the side would sometimes press in my travel bag, which frequently turned the screen on, draining the battery life. It never fully drained, so I always had enough juice to use it, making it a minimal issue in practical terms. However, next time I take the device abroad, I’ll invest in the protective case and screen protector to add to its durability.

How Vasco V4 can boost language learning

Since I’m a lifelong Spanish student, I found the learning feature very helpful. Not only do the flashcards help with daily practice, but the Vasco V4 keeps a record of every conversation, so you can go back and rehearse conversations you’ve previously had. This ability is a golden opportunity — practicing what you most commonly say to others is a surefire way to build fluency.

I could also speak to it as the “Spanish speaker,” and if it translated it correctly in English, it indicated that my accent was on point. Slowing down the translation also allows you to really listen to how every part of the word sounds.

When I take the translator to a country where I don’t know the language at all, I’ll spend my time on the plane practicing a few essential words with the device so I have my “hello, goodbye, and thank you” phrases ready for arrival. While there are plenty of free travel apps that can do this, I think it will be best to use the device I plan on actively using so I can revisit my saved words while on the go.

The final verdict: Should you try the Vasco Translator V4?

So, does Vasco Translator V4 deserve a spot in your travel bag? Yes — it has fewer distractions than a language learning app on a cell phone would, functions as an emergency device with the included lifetime data connection, and supports more languages than even an ambitious traveler would ever need.

I love that it’s a one-time investment — with Vasco, you’re covered anywhere, and there are no monthly fees or SIM cards needed, so it’s a convenient and cost-effective option.

As mentioned above, I think it’s worth investing in a few accessories, such as the external case. The Vasco Translator E1 earbuds are a valuable add-on if you regularly hold multilingual conversations with business partners or family members since they deliver a more natural experience.

But you don’t need to start with these extras. The Vasco V4 can overcome nearly every language barrier all on its own — so get ready to make new friends, navigate airports more smoothly, and order the dish you actually want to eat. With a one-time price and two-year warranty, it’s a good investment that only becomes more economical for frequent travelers over time.