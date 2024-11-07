 Skip to main content
Feeling uninvited? These countries rank as the least welcoming for tourists

These destinations may make you feel not so at home.

By
Thailand
Tik_Pitak / Pixabay

A recent study by Ubuy sheds light on countries where tourists are most likely to feel like outsiders. The study analyzed factors that impact visitors’ experiences, such as English proficiency, friendliness, and safety, to create a composite score highlighting places where travelers may feel less welcome. Higher scores suggest a greater likelihood of feeling out of place, with communication barriers, cultural unfamiliarity, and safety concerns contributing to the rankings. These are the least welcoming countries, according to the study.

Thailand: The least welcoming destination

temple in Thailand
Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash

Topping the list is Thailand, with a composite score of 98.9, ranking it as the place where visitors are most likely to feel out of their element. While Thailand is well-known for its hospitality, the language barrier poses a significant challenge. The country’s low English proficiency index of 416 often makes basic communication difficult for English-speaking tourists, even though it ranks highly for friendliness. Additionally, a moderate safety index of 62.2 may leave travelers feeling slightly on edge, adding to a sense of unfamiliarity.

United Arab Emirates: Cultural divide

Dubai
Robert Bock / Unsplash

In second place, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a composite score of 96.9. With an English proficiency score of 486 and a relatively low friendliness rank at 18th, visitors might find it challenging to navigate the local culture without prior knowledge. The UAE attracts fewer international tourists annually (only 8.1 million) compared to other major destinations, which may indicate a lesser emphasis on accommodating foreign visitors.

Mexico: Friendly yet challenging

Monterrey, Mexico with mountains
Mike Foster / Pixabay

Mexico ranks third with a score of 89.9. Known for its warm people, Mexico still presents obstacles for some visitors. While Mexico’s friendliness is well-regarded, its low English proficiency index of 451 and a safety index of 46.3 are concerning to travelers. 

The full list of the least welcoming countries

Tokyo
Pixabay

Here’s the full list of countries where tourists tend to feel the least welcome.

  1. Thailand
  2. The United Arab Emirates
  3. Mexico
  4. Indonesia
  5. China
  6. Vietnam
  7. Japan
  8. Brazil
  9. India
  10. Turkey

