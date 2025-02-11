 Skip to main content
This airline just airlifted over 100 shelter pets

Southwest joins forces with charitable organization to airlift shelter pets

southwest shelter pets airlift 250201 pet rescue lgb pdx web020
Southwest Airlines

As a result of the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires, Great Good Charities partnered with Southwest Airlines to transport more than 100 shelter pets. The emergency airlift flew from Long Beach, California to Portland, Oregon, and offered a critical space for lost and injured animals. 

Southwest flew the pets to the Oregon Humane Society

Southwest shelter pet rescue
Southwest Airlines

The pets on the emergency flight were previously in the care of rescues and shelters in the Los Angeles County area. Because of this flight, those organizations have increased space to accommodate animals in need after the wildfires. Animals from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control and COPE Preparedness were aboard the flight. 

The flight embarked on February 1, when Southwest employees and the Greater Good Charities team loaded over 100 animals for the trip to Portland. Greater Good Charities worked with local, licensed veterinarians to examine the pets beforehand, and provided essential travel certificates. The organization’s lead veterinarian accompanied the animals during the trip. 

Laura Nieto, Managing Director Corporate Responsibility at Southwest Airlines, said: “Southwest has been proud to partner with Greater Good Charities over the past year-and-a-half to transport more than 400 animals to find their forever homes in the wake of recent disasters. When disaster happens, Southwest Employees put their Hearts in action to help impacted communities and make a positive impact to assist those in need.” 

Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities, commented: “Greater Good Charities is proud to once again partner with Southwest Airlines to support communities impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area. We remain dedicated to providing long-term support to these communities, delivering millions of dollars in aid to help the people and animals of Los Angeles County on their difficult road to recovery.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
