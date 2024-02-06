 Skip to main content
Dining at Sandals Grande St Lucian: A Caribbean paradise with 12 all inclusive restaurants

11 great restaurants, one resort

Emily Caldwell
By
st lucia
Stephen Noulton / Pexels

While St. Lucia is known for its picturesque Piton mountains and lush rainforests, Sandals Grande St. Lucian is also changing the game as an attractive destination for foodies. With 11 restaurants included at this all-inclusive resort, this luxury Caribbean paradise will surely get a food lover’s attention. Although there are three Sandals all-inclusive resorts on the island of Saint Lucia, Sandals Grande St. Lucian is the largest resort offering the most dining options. If you’re thinking about which of the many St. Lucia resorts to visit, keep reading as we dive into every dining option at this award-winning St. Lucia all-inclusive. We’ve tried them all to give you “the real” on each of the 12 dining options.

margot bay in st lucia
Omar Eagle / Unsplash

Dining and travel tips St. Lucia

Regardless of which of the dining options you choose, there are a few things you should know about dining at Sandals Grande St. Lucian. First and foremost, remember that you’re in the Caribbean — not the United States. The portion sizes at most dining spots on site are much smaller than you’d expect with most American portions. With this in mind, don’t be afraid to order multiple appetizers or even head to more than one dining location in an evening. After all, it’s all-inclusive, which means you can eat as much or as little as you’d like.

Another thing to know before you travel to this Sandals resort is that sit-down meals may take a while. Again, Americans tend to move through courses of meals quickly, but these meals are more on “island time”. This means you can expect each course at your meal to be decently spread out. If you’re in a rush (perhaps to make a show or exclusion), be sure to tell your server ahead of time.

As a guest at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, you also have access to dine for free at the other two Sandals resorts on the island, called Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Halycon Beach. The shuttle times are posted at the bus stop near the hotel lobby if you wish to dine at other resorts.

food at sandals grande
Sandals

Restaurants at Sandals Grande St. Lucia

This St. Lucia all-inclusive is a true all-inclusive, which means all of your food, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and snacks are included in your stay. From breakfast to late-night snacks, there’s a great option for delicious bites any time of the day.

Soy

Soy is the resort’s sushi restaurant, offering a casual atmosphere with all of your favorite sushi rolls, unique signature cocktails, and even dessert sushi options. This is one of the few restaurants at the resort that do not require a reservation for dinner and accept walk-ins for both bar and table seating. We found that this dining spot was busy nearly every night.

Kimonos

Kimonos is a classic Japanese hibachi experience — offering a cooking show by an authentic Japanese chef. This restaurant is more than just a standard dinner as it provides a more hands-on and immersive atmosphere. If you wish to dine here, be sure to stop by the reservations desk upon arrival, as reservations can be hard to come by.

Bombay

Inspired by authentic Indian cuisine, Bombay was a personal favorite while staying at this St. Lucia all-inclusive. Not only is the Indian-themed restaurant unique and exciting, but the food is memorable, rich, and flavorful. Bombay offers dishes everyone can enjoy, whether or not you’re new to Indian cuisine. We loved the signature drink, a Mango Lassi, which is a creamy alcoholic drink made from yogurt and mangos.

Mariner Seaside Grill

If you’re searching for a lighter meal during your travel, head to the Mariner Seaside Grill for a light lunch. This spot is open for lunch only and is a great option for salads, sandwiches, and other light fares.

The Jerk Shack

Right next to the Mariner Seaside Grill is the Jerk Shack, another lunch option. Here, you’ll find Caribbean classics like Classic Jerk Chicken (you can order from both Mariner and Jerk Shack together).

Dino’s

Dino’s offers flavorful hand-tossed pizzas, great for a quick lunch on pool days. This lunch spot is located right by the main pool so you won’t have to walk far when you need a lunch break.

Josephine’s

Located adjacent to Dino’s, Josephine’s creperie is the go-to spot for anything sweet. Here, you’ll find the menu, which contains a huge variety of snacks, from small tarts to crepes to ice cream and more. You can also get your espresso and coffee fix here in the morning with the self-service machine. In the morning, you’ll find grab-n-go breakfast options such as pastries that are great for a fast meal if you’re heading out on an adventure excursion.

Barefoot by the sea

Open only for dinner, this restaurant is literally on the beach (get ready to get your feet in the sand), offering casual oceanside views. The menu includes delicious steak and seafood options, as well as a great selection of desserts.

Gordon’s

Gordon’s is Sandals Grande St. Lucian’s fanciest dining option. It is located on the pier and has a very romantic atmosphere. Known for their steaks and seafood delights, guests here enjoy an upscale and classy menu while taking in the stunning views of Saint Lucia all around them. This restaurant operates on reservations only, so be sure to book as soon as you arrive.

Olde london pub

The Olde London Pub is located just off the lobby and is a go-to spot for late-night drinking and snacks. You can also grab dinner here, with classic English favorites on the menu like Cottage Pie or Bangers & Mash. This is the resort’s only food option that is open past 10 p.m.

Toscanini’s

Toscanini’s is your classic Italian dinner option, offering an authentic atmosphere with a menu full of all your favorites. This restaurant does not require dinner reservations, however, you can expect there be to a line on most nights of the week. In addition to dinner, you can also dine here for breakfast to enjoy a standard ala carte menu.

Bayside

If you can’t decide where to dine, Bayside is an excellent option to allow you to try a little bit of everything. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this buffet-style eatery overlooks the main pool area. Each day of the week the cuisine rotates at Bayside, so be sure to check the sign in front to see which cuisine is offered during each stay of your visit.

Gordons St Lucia
Sandals / Sandals

Booking your food-lovers getaway

If you love great food and you love to travel, Sandals Grande St. Lucian is certainly an option to add to your bucket list. With a great variety of both quick-service and upscale dining options, this resort offers some of the best all-inclusive dining restaurants of all the resorts on the island. Even better, foodies dining here also get a taste of different cuisines from around the world, such as Indian, Japanese, and Italian.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full time freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She…
