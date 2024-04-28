 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

3 great reasons to visit the Caribbean island Ernest Hemingway made famous

Explore this magical island

Amanda Teague
By
Bimini
Romello Bentley / Shutterstock

Bimini, a small island in the Bahamas, held a special place in Ernest Hemingway’s life and work. It was on this island that the famous author found inspiration, writing several of his books while visiting Bimini. Hemingway’s novel, Islands in the Stream, is set largely in Bimini, with the first act titled “Bimini,” introducing the character of Thomas Hudson, a painter who seeks comfort on the island. Hemingway’s love affair with Bimini immortalized in his writings, has lent an enduring mystique to this tropical destination.

Today, visitors flock to Bimini not only to tread in the footsteps of this literary giant but also to revel in its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and exciting marine adventures. These are just a few of the top reasons to visit Bimini.

Recommended Videos

1. Incredible fishing and marine life

Fishing boat
dimitrisvetsikas1969 / Pixabay

Bimini is known by many as the “Big Game Fishing Capital of the World” and is renowned for its wonderful deep-sea fishing opportunities. Whether you are casting lines in pursuit of trophy-sized marlin, mahi-mahi, or bonefish, Bimini promises an adventure to satisfy anglers of all skill levels. 

Related

Fishing was one of the activities that Hemingway enjoyed most during his time on the island. Bimini was where Hemingway helped to establish the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) and engaged in competitive saltwater angling. Hemingway was also an early advocate for conservation efforts, decades before the environmental movement even began.

2. Gorgeous beaches

Beach
pinasmall / Pixabay

From leisurely sunbathing to adrenaline-pumping water sports, the beaches of Bimini provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments. When visiting Bimini, you’ll find several resorts offering private beaches for guests to enjoy. You can also explore other nearby beaches, such as Sugar Beach or Radio Beach. 

3. History with myths

Bimini
Trisha / Adobe Stock

Bimini’s history is steeped in myths and legends that create a sense of wonder around this beautiful island paradise. One of the most famous myths associated with Bimini is the tale of the lost city of Atlantis. According to ancient lore, Bimini is believed by some to be the location of the mythical civilization described by Plato, with submerged ruins said to be lying beneath its surrounding waters. The famed Bimini Road (sometimes known as Bimini Wall) might not actually lead to Atlantis, but it’s still a pretty cool scuba diving spot.

Moreover, Bimini has long been entwined with the myth of the Fountain of Youth, a fabled spring that is said to possess rejuvenating powers. According to the legend, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León sought the fountain in the early 16th century, believing that it would grant him eternal youth. Historical accounts place León’s quest in various locations, but some theorists speculate that Bimini was the destination of his expedition. 

Additionally, Bimini has been associated with tales of pirates and hidden treasures, and there are rumored to be buried riches waiting to be discovered on the island. All of these stories further add to the mystique of Bimini’s past.

Take a trip to Bimini today

Bimini
Miami2youPhoto / Shutterstock

A journey to Bimini promises an experience unlike anything else. As you explore this Caribbean gem, you’ll find yourself enveloped in the same enchanting ambiance that once inspired literary greats like Ernest Hemingway. Whether you are drawn to the thrill of deep sea fishing, the serenity of warm beaches, or the mystique of exploring ancient myths, Bimini is the place to be.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
The Amalfi Coast (and 3 other luxe locales) will soon be easier to travel to
Getting to your favorite travel spots is about to get easier
Buildings along cliffs on Amalfi Coast

Traveling far and wide opens your world to unique people, places, and experiences. Whether the villages of the Swiss Alps or the beaches of Jamaica, special locales enrich your mind and nourish your soul. To reach truly rare destinations, a flight to a tiny airport or a long bus ride is the norm, putting additional strain on an already long trip. But that’s about to change in several luxe spots.

Across the globe, new airports at hard-to-reach places will ease the journey, letting you make the trip of your dreams without the hassle. From Italy’s Amalfi Coast to Dominica’s natural wonders, these modern facilities pave the way for a seamless trip. Let’s dive in.
Why modern airports make travel better

Read more
The new rules to know if you visit one of Tulum’s most popular attractions
Pay attention to these new rules for visiting Tulum
Tulum

Located along the sun-kissed shores of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, Tulum is one of the most popular vacation spots for travelers looking to enjoy crystal clear waters and ancient ruins. With its beautiful beaches, laid-back vibe, and rich cultural heritage, this once-hidden gem is now a bucket list destination for many. With popular attractions like Tulum National Park and the Mayan Ruins, travelers can enjoy a relaxing beach vacation while also stepping back into history.

As the allure of Tulum spreads far and wide, the challenge of overtourism becomes greater. What was once a tranquil retreat has turned into a bustling hotspot, causing overcrowded beaches and litter-strewn streets. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, local authorities have taken decisive action to safeguard Tulum’s natural beauty and cultural integrity. In an effort to mitigate the impacts of overtourism, a new set of rules has been implemented, urging travelers to find a balance between exploration and preservation. 
The new rules for travelers heading to Tulum

Read more
3 things you need to know about mountain biking in Sedona
Think about these 3 things before mountain biking in Sedona
The Munds Mountain Trail is a challenging, remote trail in the Munds Mountain Wilderness in Sedona, Arizona.

Southern states are phenomenal for escaping cold winter days for those of us who live up north. I recently had the privilege of heading down to Sedona, Arizona, for a mountain biking media camp. I’d heard that Sedona mountain biking is incredible, but it is something you must experience for yourself.

Forgive me if this sounds a bit cliche, but Sedona is truly like stepping into a postcard. The city sits in a valley surrounded by towering red rock cliffs, with multiple trail systems reaching out from the city into these hills and cliffs. And they are not for the faint of heart.

Read more