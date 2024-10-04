The best New Hampshire towns for fall foliage

Fall is a special time of year. The air turns cooler, offering relief from the hot summer. Days grow shorter, signaling the long winter ahead. The leaves change color, providing a brilliant panorama of orange, red, and purple as the season evolves. When that happens, you want to visit a place with vibrant views and rustic surroundings, getting you closer to nature so you can experience the season.

As fall foliage builds toward and enters its peak, New England if one of the finest places to be. Pristine mountains and small towns provide the perfect backdrop as you roam and explore, and experience the freshness of the season. In particular, New Hampshire’s White Mountains and surrounding towns offer a quiet getaway, letting you connect with nature as the leaves turn. Historic Inns let you live as if in a different era, and local restaurant menus provide local flavor. Here are our favorite fall destinations in the Granite State.

The 5 best places to view New Hampshire fall foliage

As autumn arrives in New England, the crisp air is a welcome respite from summer days. It’s the perfect time to explore, check out a small town, and try a new restaurant. New Hampshire offers rolling mountains and quaint towns, immersing you in the season and the natural world. Here’s where we’d go.

Portsmouth

New Hampshire has the shortest coastline of any state, but it doesn’t lack in natural beauty. Along the Maine border formed by the Piscataqua River, Portsmouth has small-town charm and waterfront views. Take a foliage cruise from the harbor, and see colorful leaves along the riverbanks, and watch the reflections on the water. But remember, the area reaches peak foliage a little later, usually in late October.

While you’re in town, try fresh seafood at The River House. We’d go for the seafood chowder, raw oysters, and a lobster roll. For a stay with an old New England feel, visit The Hotel Portsmouth, a renovated Victorian mansion built in 1881.

Peterborough

With Mount Monadnock on the horizon, Peterborough is a cute hideaway for outdoor enthusiasts. For a foot-powered foliage tour, visit Monadnock State Park, where abundant trails let you choose your path. At day’s end, try Waterhouse Restaurant, which has menu items like lobster wontons and seafood florentine.

Book a stay at the Cranberry Meadow Inn, a newly renovated property set on 80 acres. The Inn dates back to 1797, when it was the Wilson Tavern, and offers luxurious accommodations and curated foods.

North Conway

In the shadow of 6,288 ft. Mount Washington — the Northeast’s highest peak — North Conway has stunning views and scenic byways. Nearby Cathedral Ledge offers a 700-ft. perch to take in the Saco River Valley, and Rt. 112 “The Kancamagus Highway” has 34.5 miles of driving bliss.

Try staying at the Buttonwood Inn, an 1820s farmhouse that offers a pure New England experience. After driving (or climbing) up Mount Washington, recharge at The Muddy Moose Restaurant & Pub, whose wilderness-themed interior creates a rustic mood. We’d go for the Muddy Moose Burger, topped with peppercorn, cheddar cheese, onions, and sautéed mushrooms.

Franconia

Franconia provides abundant outdoor options, letting you chart a path through peak foliage. Take Cannon Mountain’s Aerial Tramway to its 4,080 ft. summit for the ultimate panoramic view. If you prefer hiking, take a route through the White Mountain National Forest or Franconia Notch State Park.

Book a few nights at The Sugar Hill Inn, a 1789 farmhouse with post and beam construction, glowing fireplaces, and fine cuisine. To fuel up before a long hike, try Polly’s Pancake Parlor, where homemade pancakes and maple syrup provide a taste of New England.

Hanover

30 minutes east of Hanover, the Upper Connecticut River Valley Loop takes you through miles of incredible foliage while driving along pristine byways. You can also hike the Appalachian Trail on the east side of town for a quiet connection with nature. Or take a walk along the Connecticut River, where color pops along the banks.

10 miles outside of town, The Lyme Inn is an award-winning country getaway with an on-site restaurant. Try the Sawtooth Kitchen at dinner, which has delights like poutine, cast iron cornbread, and grilled eggplant tagine.

New Hampshire is an open book for fall exploring

After perusing this list, you could visit the town that sounds best. Or you could visit several of them. From an Aerial Tramway ride to a Mount Washington trip, New Hampshire enhances autumn’s fresh feeling, and immerses you in New England charm. Historic Inns let you truly get away, and interesting eateries let you taste new flavors. Peak foliage is around the corner — it’s time to book that trip and venture out.