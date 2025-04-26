 Skip to main content
This city was just named the most walkable in the U.S. (and no, it’s not New York)

Grab your walking shoes

By
Boston
Pixabay

Getting around on foot isn’t always easy in the U.S., where sprawling suburbs and car culture often dominate. But according to a new global survey by Time Out, there are still a few American cities where walking is not just possible, it’s preferred.

The magazine asked 18,500 people across dozens of cities one simple question: How easy is it to get around your city by foot? Their answers helped rank the most walkable cities in the world.

The number 1 spot went to Abu Dhabi, UAE, but surprisingly, an American city claimed second place overall. And no, it wasn’t New York City. While NYC ranked fourth globally (behind Brighton, UK), the title of most walkable city in the U.S. went to Boston. An impressive 89 percent of locals gave the city high marks for its walkability.

Boston earns its spot with its compact layout, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, and historic sights all within close reach. In fact, one of the city’s top attractions is a walk, the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route that links 16 key historic sites from Boston Common to the Bunker Hill Monument.

Other U.S. cities that made the list include Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., proving you don’t always need a car to explore.

The world’s top 20 most walkable cities

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois Pedro Lastra / Unsplash
  1. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  2. Boston, USA
  3. Brighton, UK
  4. New York, USA
  5. Bilbao, Spain
  6. Chicago, USA
  7. Edinburgh, UK
  8. Marrakech, Morocco
  9. San Francisco, USA
  10. Cardiff, UK
  11. Shanghai, China
  12. Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  13. Paris, France
  14. Oslo, Norway
  15. Stockholm, Sweden
  16. Singapore, Singapore
  17. Melbourne, Australia
  18. London, UK
  19. Lyon, France
  20. Washington DC, USA

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
