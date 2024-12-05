 Skip to main content
The most popular Christmas destinations for every state — where are you headed?

Where is your state heading this Christmas season?

By
Vienna
Adobe Stock

As the holiday season approaches, many Americans are dreaming of their perfect Christmas getaway. Cloudwards recently conducted a study to uncover the top Christmas destinations for every U.S. state by analyzing 2024 search data on holiday travel. 

The study spans 69 countries and includes both international and domestic destinations. While Vienna takes the cake for the favorite international Christmas spot for Americans, according to their 2024 report, there are plenty of other cities around the world – and stateside – that are drawing attention this year. Here’s a closer look at the most sought-after locations for Christmas travel in 2024.

Top international Christmas destinations for Americans

Map of top international Christmas destinations
Cloudwards

Vienna tops the list as the most popular Christmas destination for Americans, according to current search data. Known for its centuries-old Christmas market tradition, Vienna offers the perfect European holiday experience. Following closely behind is Quebec City, with its cozy Old World feel, making it a favorite for holiday travelers.

Other sought-after destinations include Paris, London, Rome, Tokyo, Athens, and Vancouver. Interestingly, both Paris and Vienna have a special appeal in the South, with five states, including Missouri, choosing them as their top Christmas getaway. In contrast, the Northeast gravitates toward Quebec City, highlighting a regional preference for more accessible international escapes.

Top domestic Christmas destinations for Americans

Top domestic Christmas destinations
Cloudwards

For those staying stateside this holiday season, three cities tie as the top Christmas destinations: Leavenworth, Washington; Chicago, Illinois; and Branson, Missouri. Each is famous for its festive spirit. Leavenworth, a Bavarian-style village, dazzles with lights and holiday activities, while Chicago offers an amazing Christmas market and stunning decorations. Branson shines with some of the best Christmas lights in the U.S. and festive attractions like Silver Dollar City, the Polar Express, live shows, and a gingerbread village.

In keeping with regional preferences, the surrounding states tend to flock to these local favorites. Leavenworth draws travelers from Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, while Chicago attracts those from Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Following closely behind are Boston, Massachusetts; Helen, Georgia; New York City, New York; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; and Dallas, Texas.

