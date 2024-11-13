 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This destination was just ranked as the coziest city for a Christmas getaway

North Pole, Alaska offers plenty of Christmas cheer.

By
North Pole Alaska
Explore Fairbanks

If you’re dreaming of a truly cozy Christmas escape, look no further than North Pole, Alaska, recently crowned the coziest city for a Christmas getaway in a study by BetMGM Casino. The study ranked 19 of America’s most popular holiday destinations based on factors like snowfall, festive events, chilly temperatures, natural beauty, and accommodations that evoke that traditional Christmas charm.

North Pole, Alaska, a small town just outside Fairbanks, took the top spot thanks to its snowy landscapes, chilly temperatures, and Christmas spirit that shines year-round. With candy cane-striped streetlights, holiday-themed streets like Kris Kringle Drive and Mistletoe Lane, and the Santa Claus House, the town is straight out of a Christmas movie. You can even stay in the Santa Suite at the Hotel North Pole and soak up the holiday spirit all night long!

Recommended Videos

Park City, Utah, came in second, offering its own snowy magic with two major ski resorts, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort, that transform the city into a winter wonderland each year. Denver, Colorado, Kennebunkport, Maine, and Asheville, North Carolina, also made the top five, each boasting unique festive events and cozy winter appeal.

Related

When it comes to the least-cozy city in the United States, Las Vegas takes the cake. With a low 7.71 cozy Christmas score, Las Vegas is not the ideal place to go to spread the holiday cheer.

The full list of the coziest cities for a Christmas getaway

North Pole Alaska
Travel Alaska
  1. North Pole, Alaska
  2. Park City, Utah
  3. Denver, Colorado
  4. Kennebunkport, Maine
  5. Asheville, North Carolina
  6. New York, New York
  7. Branson, Missouri
  8. Seattle, Washington
  9. Newport Beach, California
  10. Nashville, Tennessee
  11. Alexandria, Virginia
  12. Charleston, South Carolina
  13. Washington, D.C.
  14. Chicago, Illinois
  15. St. Louis, Missouri
  16. New Orleans, Louisiana
  17. Bowling Green, Kentucky
  18. Dallas, Texas
  19. Las Vegas, Nevada

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Is Costa Rica safe for tourists? Here’s what you need to know
Here's how to stay safe when visiting this incredible country
Costa Rica

Are you planning a trip to Costa Rica and wondering, "Is Costa Rica safe?" You’re not alone! Costa Rica is one of Central America’s most popular destinations, known for its gorgeous beaches, beautiful rainforests, and diverse wildlife, drawing in millions of visitors every year.

While it’s generally safe for most travelers, like any destination, there are a few things to keep in mind -- like areas to avoid and precautions for outdoor adventures and healthcare. Let’s break down everything you need to know to make sure your Costa Rican adventure is a safe one.
Crime in Costa Rica

Read more
Miami travel guide: Where to stay, dine, and unwind
Your guide to the best Miami vacation
Palm trees in Miami

Welcome to Miami, a city that truly lives up to its name -- derived from the native word "Mayaimi," meaning "Big Water." With its amazing beaches and vibrant nightlife, Miami is perfect for relaxation and excitement. Whether you're planning an extended stay, making a pit stop on your way to Key West, or preparing for a cruise, there's no shortage of incredible things to do, see, and taste. In this Miami travel guide, we'll dive into the best places to stay, the must-try eats, and the most exciting attractions that make Miami a top spot for travelers of all kinds.
Where to stay

Assuming you want to be near the water (really, what other choice is there?), you’ll want to sleep where it makes the most sense geographically, aka Miami Beach. Fortunately, there are myriad of oceanside options to choose from, from boutique hotels to ultra-luxury properties -- not that you can put a price on waking up and immediately taking a dip.
Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Read more
The 9 best restaurants in Las Vegas: Where to eat for every craving
Savor the Strip
Cathédrale

When you think of Las Vegas, you might picture the dazzling lights of the Strip, thrilling casino games, or even the dry desert heat. But beyond all of the glitz and glamor, there’s another side to this city that deserves just as much attention: the food. Las Vegas has truly become one of the best food cities in the world, boasting an incredible culinary scene that rivals any major metropolis.

The city is a playground for celebrity chefs, with well-known culinary personalities like Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, and Emeril Lagasse setting up shop to showcase their unique flavors and culinary personalities. From fancy steakhouses to innovative fusion dishes, the best restaurants in Las Vegas offer something for everyone.
Ito

Read more