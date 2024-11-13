North Pole, Alaska offers plenty of Christmas cheer.

If you’re dreaming of a truly cozy Christmas escape, look no further than North Pole, Alaska, recently crowned the coziest city for a Christmas getaway in a study by BetMGM Casino. The study ranked 19 of America’s most popular holiday destinations based on factors like snowfall, festive events, chilly temperatures, natural beauty, and accommodations that evoke that traditional Christmas charm.

North Pole, Alaska, a small town just outside Fairbanks, took the top spot thanks to its snowy landscapes, chilly temperatures, and Christmas spirit that shines year-round. With candy cane-striped streetlights, holiday-themed streets like Kris Kringle Drive and Mistletoe Lane, and the Santa Claus House, the town is straight out of a Christmas movie. You can even stay in the Santa Suite at the Hotel North Pole and soak up the holiday spirit all night long!

Park City, Utah, came in second, offering its own snowy magic with two major ski resorts, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort, that transform the city into a winter wonderland each year. Denver, Colorado, Kennebunkport, Maine, and Asheville, North Carolina, also made the top five, each boasting unique festive events and cozy winter appeal.

When it comes to the least-cozy city in the United States, Las Vegas takes the cake. With a low 7.71 cozy Christmas score, Las Vegas is not the ideal place to go to spread the holiday cheer.

The full list of the coziest cities for a Christmas getaway