 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Hyatt announces Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, the first all-inclusive luxury resort in Madeira, Portugal

The new resort will feature 366 rooms, 7 restaurants, 5 bars, and 4 pools.

By
Dreams Madeira Resort
Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the debut of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, the first-ever all-inclusive luxury resort on the island of Madeira, Portugal. This marks the brand’s expansion into Portugal under its Inclusive Collection, offering 366 rooms and a variety of family-friendly experiences nearby, from scuba diving to yacht charters and whale watching.

“The introduction of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina continues to enhance all-inclusive offerings within Europe to meet the growing demands of travelers and serves as a truly all-inclusive experience in the region,” says Manuel Melenchón, managing director of Hyatt’s South Region in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He emphasized Hyatt’s commitment to strategic growth and providing luxury experiences in serene destinations.

Recommended Videos

Luxury accommodations and culinary offerings

Dreams Madeira Resort
Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina

Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina offers 366 rooms and suites with coastal-inspired décor, each featuring a terrace or balcony. The resort embraces a village-like feel with buildings painted in various colors. Guests enjoy Unlimited-Luxury® benefits, including 24-hour concierge service, daily mini-bar replenishments, and access to gourmet restaurants and bars.

Related

For an upgraded experience, the Preferred Club offers exclusive accommodations like the three-bedroom Preferred Club Townhouse, complete with private terraces and a pool. Preferred guests also benefit from private check-in, a dedicated lounge, and enhanced services.

The resort features four pools, including a three-tiered pool with Atlantic views, a children’s Splash Park Pool, and an Adults-Only pool. The 900-square-meter Dreams Spa, opening in January 2025, promises a variety of wellness treatments. Dining includes seven restaurants and five bars, including Nouvelle Brasserie — a French eatery set in a lighthouse – set to open in November. 

The hotel is now open and guests can book a stay at any time via the website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Utah’s Snowbasin to Host Club Med’s First All-Inclusive U.S. Ski Resort
Snowbasin Ski Resort in Utah on a sunny, February 2019 day.

Snowbasin Ski Resort in Utah on a sunny, February 2019 day. Gyejournal/Wikipedia

Snowbasin, despite being one of the best ski resorts in the country and a participating venue in the 2002 Winter Olympics, is primarily a locals-only location outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s about to change — drastically. 

Read more
Lavish Delta One lounge opens at LAX
Delta to open sleek lounge at LAX
Delta One Lounge LAX - Icon Bar

On October 10, the new Delta One lounge opens at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with modern design, international artwork, and curated dining. The lounge is adjacent to the Delta Sky Lounge and has a direct connection to Delta One check-in, providing a seamless, exclusive experience. The surroundings evoke L.A.’s natural and man-made features, and dining options offer international flavors. 
Delta One Lounge LAX: Inspired by Los Angeles
Delta One Lounge LAX - Dining Room Delta Air Lines

The lounge’s colors are reminiscent of Southern California, with sunset shades and leather and walnut accents highlighting the Icon Bar. Verde Emerald quartzite adorns the onyx back bar, capturing the spirit of the coast. The lighting evokes a Hollywood feel, with oculus-inspired ceilings and fluted walnut paneling inspired by L.A. architecture, like Art Deco and Modernism. Besides that, there’s much more, from international artwork to eclectic cuisine.

Read more
Delta announces largest-ever Atlanta schedule for summer 2025
Delta announces busiest ever Atlanta schedule for summer 2025
Delta A330-900 aircraft

In the summer of 2025, Delta Air Lines will fly its largest-ever schedule from its home city, Atlanta. Day after day, flight after flight, the carrier will go to destinations far and wide, while offering premium in-flight experiences through Delta One, First Class, Delta Premium Select, and Delta Comfort+. The new flights add to Delta’s bustling schedule at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), where the airline handled 70% of total passenger traffic in 2023.
Delta’s summer 2025 ATL schedule: Details and destinations
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Louis Souza via Unsplash

The statistics of Delta’s summer 2025 schedule from ATL are stunning, with 1.1 million weekly seats, 968 daily flights, and service to 215 destinations. That’s almost 75 more daily departures than a year prior, demonstrating ATL’s status as a global hub.

Read more