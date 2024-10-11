The new resort will feature 366 rooms, 7 restaurants, 5 bars, and 4 pools.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the debut of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina, the first-ever all-inclusive luxury resort on the island of Madeira, Portugal. This marks the brand’s expansion into Portugal under its Inclusive Collection, offering 366 rooms and a variety of family-friendly experiences nearby, from scuba diving to yacht charters and whale watching.

“The introduction of Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina continues to enhance all-inclusive offerings within Europe to meet the growing demands of travelers and serves as a truly all-inclusive experience in the region,” says Manuel Melenchón, managing director of Hyatt’s South Region in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He emphasized Hyatt’s commitment to strategic growth and providing luxury experiences in serene destinations.

Recommended Videos

Luxury accommodations and culinary offerings

Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina offers 366 rooms and suites with coastal-inspired décor, each featuring a terrace or balcony. The resort embraces a village-like feel with buildings painted in various colors. Guests enjoy Unlimited-Luxury® benefits, including 24-hour concierge service, daily mini-bar replenishments, and access to gourmet restaurants and bars.

For an upgraded experience, the Preferred Club offers exclusive accommodations like the three-bedroom Preferred Club Townhouse, complete with private terraces and a pool. Preferred guests also benefit from private check-in, a dedicated lounge, and enhanced services.

The resort features four pools, including a three-tiered pool with Atlantic views, a children’s Splash Park Pool, and an Adults-Only pool. The 900-square-meter Dreams Spa, opening in January 2025, promises a variety of wellness treatments. Dining includes seven restaurants and five bars, including Nouvelle Brasserie — a French eatery set in a lighthouse – set to open in November.

The hotel is now open and guests can book a stay at any time via the website.