This South American hotel was just named the best in the world by Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards have crowned Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil, as the best hotel in the world, a top honor driven by traveler reviews and ratings collected over the past year.
Situated in the charming town of Gramado, Hotel Colline de France offers a European-inspired escape with the allure of a French château in the heart of Brazil’s scenic Serra Gaúcha region. From its richly detailed architecture to lavish interiors, guests will experience nothing short of elegance.
Guests can indulge in a heated pool, rejuvenate in the spa, sauna, or steam room, and stay active in the fitness center. Mornings begin with live piano music during breakfast, complemented by complimentary sparkling wine.
With rates starting at approximately $180 per night, this world-renowned retreat combines luxury with accessibility.
The best hotels for 2025: The full list
- Hotel Colline de France, Gramado, Brazil
- OBLU Select Lobigili, Male, Maldives
- La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa, Hoi An, Vietnam
- Adiwana Suweta, Ubud, Indonesia
- Iberostar Grand Packard, Havana, Cuba
- Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Fasmendhoo, Maldives
- La Siesta Classic Ma May Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam
- Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, Akumal, Mexico
- Padma Resort Ubud, Puhu, Indonesia
- Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Mexico City, Mexico
- Chandys Windy Woods, Chithirapuram, India
- Voyage Belek Golf & Spa, Belek, Turkey
- Salinas Maragogi All Inclusive Resort, Maragogi, Brazil
- Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima, Lima, Peru
- Romance Istanbul Hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
- Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel, Lisbon, Portugal
- The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Jaya House River Park, Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Mystique Trinidad La Popa by Royalton, Trinidad, Cuba
- Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba
- Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
- Steigenberger Coraya Beach, Marsa Alam, Egypt
- Sol Oasis Marrakech – All Inclusive, Marrakech, Morocco
- Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay, Soma Bay, Egypt