This South American hotel was just named the best in the world by Tripadvisor

Hotel Colline de France in Brazil is 2025's top hotel.

By
Hotel Colline de France
Hotel Colline de France

Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards have crowned Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil, as the best hotel in the world, a top honor driven by traveler reviews and ratings collected over the past year.

Situated in the charming town of Gramado, Hotel Colline de France offers a European-inspired escape with the allure of a French château in the heart of Brazil’s scenic Serra Gaúcha region. From its richly detailed architecture to lavish interiors, guests will experience nothing short of elegance.

Guests can indulge in a heated pool, rejuvenate in the spa, sauna, or steam room, and stay active in the fitness center. Mornings begin with live piano music during breakfast, complemented by complimentary sparkling wine.

With rates starting at approximately $180 per night, this world-renowned retreat combines luxury with accessibility. 

The best hotels for 2025: The full list

Hotel Colline de France
Hotel Colline de France
  1. Hotel Colline de France, Gramado, Brazil
  2. OBLU Select Lobigili, Male, Maldives
  3. La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa, Hoi An, Vietnam
  4. Adiwana Suweta, Ubud, Indonesia
  5. Iberostar Grand Packard, Havana, Cuba
  6. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Fasmendhoo, Maldives
  7. La Siesta Classic Ma May Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam
  8. Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, Akumal, Mexico
  9. Padma Resort Ubud, Puhu, Indonesia
  10. Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Mexico City, Mexico
  11. Chandys Windy Woods, Chithirapuram, India
  12. Voyage Belek Golf & Spa, Belek, Turkey
  13. Salinas Maragogi All Inclusive Resort, Maragogi, Brazil
  14. Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima, Lima, Peru
  15. Romance Istanbul Hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
  16. Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel, Lisbon, Portugal
  17. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  18. Jaya House River Park, Siem Reap, Cambodia
  19. Mystique Trinidad La Popa by Royalton, Trinidad, Cuba
  20. Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  21. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba
  22. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
  23. Steigenberger Coraya Beach, Marsa Alam, Egypt
  24. Sol Oasis Marrakech – All Inclusive, Marrakech, Morocco
  25. Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay, Soma Bay, Egypt

