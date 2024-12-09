Hilton and Delta are partnering for this elite travel offer

Hilton Honors members enjoy exclusive perks at more than 7,000 worldwide hotels. Benefits like discounted rates, earning points toward free stays, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences make the program a must-have for discerning travelers.

Similarly, Delta Air Lines’ Medallion status offers elite-level benefits to loyal customers. Perks like waived fees (including baggage), unlimited complimentary upgrades, and priority boarding make the journey as good as the destination.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to a partnership between Hilton and Delta, select Hilton Honors members are being offered Delta Silver Medallion Status or Delta Gold Medallion Status. Here’s what to know.

How Hilton Honors members can obtain (and keep) Delta Medallion status

First, Hilton Honors members will receive marketing communications regarding eligibility. Eligible members must register by December 31, 2024, and once approved, receive 6 months of Medallion status. After that, they can retain status through the Medallion year (Jan. 31, 2026) by earning Medallion Qualifying Dollar (MQD) amounts. Here’s how it works.

During the 6-month trial period, Silver Medallion members must earn $2K in MQDs to retain their status. Gold Medallion members must earn $4K MQDs to keep their benefits. MQDs can be earned on qualifying flights via Delta, Delta Connection, and SkyMiles partner airlines. Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards can also be used to rack up MQDs.

The following benefits are available to Delta Silver and Gold Medallion members:

Silver Medallion:

SkyTeam Elite Status

Waived Baggage Fees

Priority Boarding

Unlimited Complimentary Upgrades

Earn 7 Miles Per Dollar On Qualifying Flights

Priority Phone Line Service

Gold Medallion: