Traveling Guatemala: Central America’s most underrated travel destination

Table of Contents Table of Contents Flying into Guatemala City Visiting Antigua, the ex-capital Lake Atitlan

Guatemala is a country that has become somewhat of an underrated travel destination, and I have no clue why. Choosing to travel to Guatemala and its many charming destinations is a wonderful choice when you need a vacation that offers a profound mix of relaxation, fun, and adventure. In this Guatemala travel guide, I’ll share what I did in the country during my two-week trip so you can start to plan your own adventure.

Flying into Guatemala City

Guatemala City is a spectacle in itself, full of things to do, places to shop, and delicious local cuisine. The airport is one of the nicest I’ve seen, and flights run smoothly both in and out of the airport on a fairly consistent schedule.

Recommended Videos

I was surprised to see the abundance of direct flights available from many major U.S. cities, like Miami. Personally, I flew in from Washington D.C. and after landing, I was through immigration and on to baggage check in less than 10 minutes.

Visiting Antigua, the ex-capital

Although the capital is something to behold, for this trip, I was chasing a mountain experience with an adventurous vibe, and that’s exactly what I got.

I decided to start in Antigua, the country’s former capital, located about 40 miles from the airport and high up into the mountains. Now, don’t quote me on the possible time to arrive in Antigua from Guatemala City, as the roads to and from are notorious for having some excruciating traffic. My trip took about 2 hours, and the ride was bumpy and laden with traffic, but well worth it.

What to do in Antigua

Antigua is an old city with tons of antique charm, cobblestone roads, and some of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Locals speak primarily Spanish, but you’ll also find a surprising number of people who speak different ancient Mayan languages. From coffee shops to cafes and craft workshops to hikes, the city center is full of things to do. Here are some of the activities I opted to get into.

Visit the ChocoMuseo: If you love chocolate or the fruity pods of the cacao tree, this one is for you. ChocoMuseo has locations in four different countries and specializes in workshops that show you how chocolate is made. From start to finish, they’ll walk you through the chocolate-making process in a very fun, educational, and hands-on way. I booked the “bean to bar” workshop, where an instructor led us through the entire process and history of making chocolate. You get to hold a cacao pod, crack it open, taste the fruit, etc. The end result? You go home (or back to your hotel) with a chocolate bar that you made yourself and a whole lot of niche knowledge to share with your friends.

Walk around Centro: Similar to most old cities, many activities center on the main square. You’ll find the best cafes, street vendors, and restaurants throughout the main blocks of the town.

Go shopping: Shopping in Antigua was surprisingly plentiful. This city has an amazing selection of handcrafted things to buy, and it’s pretty easy to overspend if you let yourself get carried away. I did just that at Arte Utz Awach Artesians, a small shop full of handmade jewelry, crystals, and other little trinkets. There’s no website or other information (which adds to the exclusive charm), but if you find yourself in the city, the store is located at 3a Calle Poniente 26. The owner is extremely kind and even offers jewelry-making workshops upon request!

Lake Atitlan

About 2 hours from Antigua, you’ll find the beautiful Lake Atitlan and all of its surrounding charming villages and volcanoes. The lake is situated inside a massive volcanic crater, far up into the mountain highlands. The altitude is accordingly steep, so it’s a good idea to visit the lake after Antigua to ease yourself into the altitude a little slower. You’ll also find plenty of shops that sell medicines to help you cope with altitude sickness. The most common remedy is coca tea, made from the coca leaf and sweetened with sugar.

What to do around Lake Atitlan

Although the entire area has a very serene and remote feel, 11 separate villages are scattered around the lake’s edge. Getting from village to village is easy with an Uber, street taxi, or tuk-tuk. You can’t commute between villages on foot, but once you’re inside one of the towns, exploring via a leisurely walk is easy. Out of these 11 villages, these 2 stood out for having the best ambiance and most activities: