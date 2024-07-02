What you need to know before exploring Going-to-the-Sun Road

Montana’s Glacier National Park offers pristine wilderness and rugged landscapes, letting you experience nature in its purest form. From its 700 miles of hiking trails to stunning glaciers, the park is a playground for the modern explorer.

For those who want to take in the scenery while behind the wheel, the park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road traverses 50 miles of open country, including Logan Pass, and takes about two hours without stopping. But it’s not always fully open. Each year, crews must plow snow and shovel walkways, ensuring visitors have a safe, positive experience.

Recommended Videos

The road is now open for the summer of 2024. Here’s what you need to know.

Going-to-the-Sun Road is open for summer 2024

On June 22, the National Park Service announced the road was open for the summer. That includes the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances, though you’ll need a reservation when entering from the west. Beyond that, it’s not all smooth sailing, as the road presents hazards like falling rocks, and snowfields and snow overhangs should be avoided.

The news release stated, “Going-to-the-Sun Road officially opened this morning for the 2024 summer season. The road may now be accessed by motorized vehicles over Logan Pass from both the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances.”

Further, it added, “Road crews battled avalanches and deep snow levels above 5,500 ft this year, and facilities staff worked against freezing temperatures to get the water system operational. As of Thursday, staff were busy shoveling walkways and access into the visitor center.”

From now until September 8, you’ll need a reservation when entering from the west between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The park is open 24 hours a day, so if entering outside those times, you’re free and clear.

Once you’re in, look out for grizzly bears and bighorn sheep, then take in the views atop Logan Pass. It’s a journey into an untouched world and worth the cost of a reservation.