Iconic attractions like The Louvre and the Notre Dame may soon cost more to enter.

European tourism is taking a new turn as visitors from outside the EU may soon face higher entry fees at some of the continent’s most iconic sites. In France, this change is being championed by Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who recently announced plans to implement a supplemental €5 ($5.42) fee for non-EU nationals at certain national landmarks. Dati explained that this additional charge is aimed at funding the preservation and maintenance of the country’s historic sites.

The initiative, set to potentially launch in 2026, will be applied to well-known sites like the Louvre, where the base entry fee is currently €22 ($23.84).

Recommended Videos

“I want visitors from outside the EU to pay more for their entrance ticket and for this supplement to finance the renovation of the national heritage,” Dati said, according to The Standard.

Conflicting opinions

The proposed entry fee increase for non-EU visitors has sparked divided reactions across France. Louvre staff, according to local media, have expressed concerns about the plan, noting that they may face the challenging task of verifying visitors’ nationalities.

Responding to these criticisms, Culture Minister Rachida Dati defended the plan, questioning the fairness of charging French citizens the same entry price as visitors from abroad. “Is it normal for a French visitor to pay the same price for entry to the Louvre as a Brazilian or Chinese visitor?” she asked. “The French people should not have to pay for everything on their own.”

While the Louvre is the main focus of the debate, the new fees could potentially extend to other major attractions, including the Palace of Versailles, the Musée d’Orsay, and even Notre Dame. Ariel Weil, Mayor of Paris Centre, voiced strong opposition to the proposal, calling it “morally shocking” to charge visitors to religious sites like Notre Dame, which also serve as places of worship.

However, Dati and other proponents point to similar practices at renowned cathedrals and monuments across Europe. Both St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence require paid entry, with exceptions for worshippers, and Rome recently introduced a small fee for visiting the iconic Trevi Fountain.

As European cities search for ways to maintain and preserve their cultural sites, the debate over visitor fees, particularly for foreign tourists, shows no signs of cooling down.