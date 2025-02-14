 Skip to main content
Emirates celebrates this significant milestone

Emirates celebrates 25 years in service

Emirates aircraft takeoff
Emirates

2025 marks Emirates’ 25th year of connecting Bahrain to the world, and to celebrate, the airline held a special dinner with distinguished government officials, VIPs, and important members of the travel trade community. Since its founding in 2000, the carrier has experienced steady growth, and today serves more than 140 destinations.

Emirates connects travelers to work, leisure, and more

Emirates A380
Emirates

Emirates’ original flight landed in Bahrain on January 25, 2000, and since then, the route has flown more than 7.86 million passengers. The airline provides world-class connections for business, leisure, and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) destinations like London, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Chennai, and Dhaka. Additionally, the carrier continues upgrading its fleet, recently deploying the Airbus A350 on two of three daily flights from Bahrain, with every cabin class experiencing state-of-the-art comfort.

Emirates began with double-daily flights aboard Airbus A300, A310, and A330 aircraft. Today, it operates 22 flights per week, using a modern fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s, with almost 7,000 seats each way. The airline also uses its flagship Airbus A380 for peak travel demand, to mark the Kingdom’s National Day, and to display its latest onboard offerings at the Bahrain International Air Show. 

Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management at Emirates, said, “As we celebrate 25 years of flying to Bahrain, we thank our partners and customers for their ongoing support. Bahrain is a key destination in our network, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to support trade and tourism, and to delivering on our ‘Fly Better’ promise for our travelers from and to Bahrain.”

Airbus delays plans for this green technology
Airbus delays hydrogen-powered aircraft
airbus delays hydrogen aircraft portrait zeroe blended wing concept planes infographic ai copie

Airbus is delaying plans to build a hydrogen-powered airliner by 2035. The company’s ZEROe initiative of 2020 set to design a 100-person aircraft fueled by hydrogen, with engine tests beginning in the late 2020s on an Airbus A380. Now, the company plans to instead focus on testing ducted and unducted engines powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its next-generation single-aisle plane. 
Technology hurdles caused the delay

The French AFP news agency was the first to report the delay, which came about after a late 2024 review. That found many technology hurdles that hampered the development of a hydrogen-powered aircraft. Still, Airbus told Aviation Week it’s “committed to our goal of bringing a commercially viable, fully electric hydrogen-powered aircraft to market. This commitment aligns with our ambition to lead aviation decarbonization and support the industry's long-term sustainability goals.”

Read more
Boom Supersonic announces breakthrough in travel at the speed of sound
Boom Supersonic achieves boomless flight
Boom Supersonic XB-1

Boom Supersonic plans to build the world’s fastest airliner, Overture, and this week announced a breakthrough in the development process. On January 28, the company’s XB-1 demonstrator achieved supersonic flight three times with no audible sonic boom measured on the ground. That paves the way for quiet travel at the speed of sound, something once thought impossible.
How Boom Supersonic achieved “Boomless Cruise”

The XB-1 achieved a quiet supersonic flight via a physics principle called the “Mach cutoff”, where a sonic boom refracts through the atmosphere without reaching the ground. That happens by breaking the sound barrier at a suitably high altitude, with atmospheric conditions determining particular velocities. The company measured noise levels by placing microphone arrays under the flight path in strategic locations. Those confirmed that the XB-1 produced no audible boom, even while reaching Mach 1.12.

Read more
I tried Daytrip: Why it’s a fantastic solution for independent travelers
A firsthand review of the international rideshare and excursion service
Raul Mercado following our driver Marco on our ride with Daytrip next to his white van

You're planning a vacation and weighing your options - should you go on an all-inclusive tour with less freedom? Or should you explore excursions independently, navigating the intricacies of transportation, language barriers, and extra gear? Luckily, I tried a third option that combines the best of both worlds - Daytrip.
This door-to-door ride service operates in over 130 countries, with a twist -- you can add on a-la-carte excursions along the way. There are over 7,000 English-speaking drivers who assist with tolls and parking, taking the hassle out of the journey.
I tried Daytrip for the first time, commuting about 4 hours across Mexico (from Tulum to Merida) while making two sightseeing stops at Cenote Yokdzonot and the centuries-old city Valladolid. Here are my two cents on the service -- how well it works, how enjoyable the experience was, and what to know about Daytrip to make the trip as fun and stress-free as possible.

How to book your Daytrip experience

Read more