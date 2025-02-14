Emirates celebrates this significant milestone

2025 marks Emirates’ 25th year of connecting Bahrain to the world, and to celebrate, the airline held a special dinner with distinguished government officials, VIPs, and important members of the travel trade community. Since its founding in 2000, the carrier has experienced steady growth, and today serves more than 140 destinations.

Emirates connects travelers to work, leisure, and more

Emirates’ original flight landed in Bahrain on January 25, 2000, and since then, the route has flown more than 7.86 million passengers. The airline provides world-class connections for business, leisure, and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) destinations like London, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Chennai, and Dhaka. Additionally, the carrier continues upgrading its fleet, recently deploying the Airbus A350 on two of three daily flights from Bahrain, with every cabin class experiencing state-of-the-art comfort.

Emirates began with double-daily flights aboard Airbus A300, A310, and A330 aircraft. Today, it operates 22 flights per week, using a modern fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s, with almost 7,000 seats each way. The airline also uses its flagship Airbus A380 for peak travel demand, to mark the Kingdom’s National Day, and to display its latest onboard offerings at the Bahrain International Air Show.

Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management at Emirates, said, “As we celebrate 25 years of flying to Bahrain, we thank our partners and customers for their ongoing support. Bahrain is a key destination in our network, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to support trade and tourism, and to delivering on our ‘Fly Better’ promise for our travelers from and to Bahrain.”