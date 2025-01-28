Emirates debuts this state-of-the-art aircraft on India routes

In January, Emirates added the Airbus A350 to its fleet, with state-of-the-art design, materials, and inflight amenities. Starting January 26, the plane will begin flying between Dubai and India, with service to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With the additions, Emirates will serve five destinations aboard the new aircraft.

The Airbus A350 provides the latest in technology, efficiency, and comfort

With the A350, Emirates offers passengers a modern cabin, a lower carbon footprint, and an expanded network. According to Airbus, the A350 “Has achieved a record operational reliability of 99.5%, a testament to its design and performance, and is highly regarded by top-ranking airlines around the globe.” In addition, the plane requires 25% less fuel than prior-generation aircraft and will be 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) compatible by 2030.

Emirates flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad will embark daily on the following schedule (via Emirates):

Mumbai: The Emirates A350 will operate daily on EK502 and EK503. EK502 departs Dubai at 1315hrs, arriving in Mumbai at 1750hrs. The return flight, EK503 leaves Mumbai at 1920hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2105hrs.

Ahmedabad : The A350 aircraft will operate the route daily on EK538 and EK539. EK538 will depart Dubai at 2250hrs, arriving in Ahmedabad at 0255hrs (next day). EK539 will depart Ahmedabad at 0425hrs to arrive back in Dubai at 0615hrs.

In November 2024, when the first Emirates A350 was unveiled, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group commented: “Today is an exciting milestone for Emirates as we showcase our first A350 and usher in a new era for our fleet and network growth. This aircraft sets the stage for Emirates to spread its wings farther by offering added range, efficiency and flexibility to our network, enabling us to meet customer demand in new markets and unlock new opportunities in the cities that we serve.”

“Onboard, our updated interiors and seating configurations will help us deliver a more elevated and comfortable experience to travelers across every cabin class. The 65 Emirates A350s joining our fleet in the coming years fit into the airline’s broader plans to support our visionary leadership’s Dubai’s D33 Strategy, which will transform the city into a pivotal hub in the global economy by expanding its connectivity and reach.”