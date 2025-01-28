 Skip to main content
Emirates debuts this state-of-the-art aircraft on India routes

In January, Emirates added the Airbus A350 to its fleet, with state-of-the-art design, materials, and inflight amenities. Starting January 26, the plane will begin flying between Dubai and India, with service to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With the additions, Emirates will serve five destinations aboard the new aircraft.

The Airbus A350 provides the latest in technology, efficiency, and comfort

With the A350, Emirates offers passengers a modern cabin, a lower carbon footprint, and an expanded network. According to Airbus, the A350 “Has achieved a record operational reliability of 99.5%, a testament to its design and performance, and is highly regarded by top-ranking airlines around the globe.” In addition, the plane requires 25% less fuel than prior-generation aircraft and will be 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) compatible by 2030.

Emirates flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad will embark daily on the following schedule (via Emirates):

  • Mumbai: The Emirates A350 will operate daily on EK502 and EK503. EK502 departs Dubai at 1315hrs, arriving in Mumbai at 1750hrs. The return flight, EK503 leaves Mumbai at 1920hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2105hrs.
  • Ahmedabad: The A350 aircraft will operate the route daily on EK538 and EK539. EK538 will depart Dubai at 2250hrs, arriving in Ahmedabad at 0255hrs (next day). EK539 will depart Ahmedabad at 0425hrs to arrive back in Dubai at 0615hrs.

In November 2024, when the first Emirates A350 was unveiled, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group commented: “Today is an exciting milestone for Emirates as we showcase our first A350 and usher in a new era for our fleet and network growth. This aircraft sets the stage for Emirates to spread its wings farther by offering added range, efficiency and flexibility to our network, enabling us to meet customer demand in new markets and unlock new opportunities in the cities that we serve.”

“Onboard, our updated interiors and seating configurations will help us deliver a more elevated and comfortable experience to travelers across every cabin class. The 65 Emirates A350s joining our fleet in the coming years fit into the airline’s broader plans to support our visionary leadership’s Dubai’s D33 Strategy, which will transform the city into a pivotal hub in the global economy by expanding its connectivity and reach.”

Southwest signs partnership agreement with this European airline
Southwest and Icelandair to collaborate on Europrean connections
southwest icelandair partnership 2

Southwest Airlines and Icelandair have signed a strategic partnership agreement, letting passengers seamlessly connect between their networks. Sales and flights through Baltimore begin in February. Southwest is the largest domestic U.S. airline and Icelandair is its first partner. 
Southwest customers can now connect through Europe
Reykjavik Opera House, Iceland Michael Held via Unsplash

Previously, Southwest flights were confined to North America, but with the new partnership, they now connect through Europe. Initial flights will embark from Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) and land at Reykjavik Airport (RVK) in Iceland. From there, travelers can branch out to Barcelona, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Dublin, and more via Icelandair’s network. Even better, they can check their bags through to their destination. Following the launch of Baltimore flights, two additional connecting points will join in Denver and Nashville.

JetBlue becomes the first airline to accept this form of payment
JetBlue begins accepting Venmo
jetblue first airline accept venmo mint livery 10 1280x720 jpg

This week, JetBlue announced it’ll begin accepting Venmo, offering a quick and easy way to pay for flights. The option is available now on jetblue.com and will be on the airline’s mobile app in the following months. JetBlue is the first airline to accept Venmo.
Venmo smooths out the booking process

On the JetBlue website, travelers can pay for tickets using their Venmo balance, linked bank accounts, credit cards, or debit cards. The partnership is designed to help customers streamline and customize their travel planning. It complements the airline’s app, which has features like a boarding countdown timer and easy-to-find gate info.

Eurowings begins huge fleet modernization
Eurowings modernizes fleet with Boeing 737 MAX 8 order
Eurowings Boeing 737 MAX 8

Value airline Eurowings — a member of the Lufthansa Group — has announced its largest-ever fleet modernization, with the gradual introduction of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Lufthansa Group allocated the brand-new planes to Eurowings, and the short and medium-haul aircraft will provide one of the newest fleets in European air travel.
The new jets offer reduced emissions and enhanced comfort
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Boeing

The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will consume around 30 percent less kerosene, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions, helping the airline reduce its environmental impact. It has 189 seats — a 39-seat increase over prior Airbus A319s. A significantly improved range will help Eurowings serve more medium-haul destinations. The cabins will feature a modern layout, giving passengers a comfortable journey through the skies. The first jets will arrive in 2027, and gradually replace the current A319s and A320s by 2032.

