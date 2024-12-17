Delta offers local cuisine on this African route

Ghanaian passengers can feel close to home on Delta Air Lines flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (ACC), with locally inspired recipes full of flavor. In designing the menus, Delta partnered with Ghanaian chefs and catering stations for a truly authentic culinary experience. Additionally, Delta speaks the local languages of Twi and Ga on the JFK-ACC route to better meet the needs of community members.

Delta’s JFK-ACC menu blends Ghanian and Western influences

Gabriel Palchik — Regional Manager, On Board Service & Menu Development, said: “We design menus with Ghanian influence and some western touches for our customers. We tend to base our design on passport and customer data. We strive to offer thoughtful, elevated food and flight experiences our customers will remember forever.”

Recommended Videos

In the Main Cabin, fish, chicken, and beef options are available when flying between the U.S. and Ghana. On European routes, operated by AKFL, chicken and pasta are the only choices.

Every meal starts with bread, soup, salad, and an appetizer. The main course is next, followed by an ice cream sundae or cheese cubes. Travelers can also indulge in coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages including local beer.

Though sometimes not available, there are five dishes available to Delta One fliers and three available for Delta Premium Select passengers. Here are the options (via Delta).

Delta One menu:

Roasted chicken thigh – moyo sauce, turmeric infused sweet potato puree, medley of carrots and zucchini.

Braised beef – domoda sauce, steamed rice, roasted root vegetables.

Vegetable curry – biryani rice, fried paneer, chickpeas, coriander.

Grilled grouper – vanilla sauce, turmeric infused sweet potato puree, green beans, roasted carrots. Delta offers another West African dish, Thieboudienne, as part of a sauce accompanying the grilled grouper. The sauce is made with tomato, onions, garlic, ginger, bay leaves and other spices.

Braised lamb stew – thiou sauce, steamed rice, green beans and carrots. Delta One offers braised beef dish with popular West African tomato-based Domoda sauce, which comes with rice and roasted local vegetables. An alternative is the grilled grouper fillet with jollof rice, green beans and roasted pumpkin, served with Thieboudienne sauce.



Delta Premium Select menu:

Roasted chicken thigh – moyo sauce, turmeric infused sweet potato puree, medley of carrots and zucchini.

Braised beef – domoda sauce, steamed rice, roasted root vegetables.

Vegetable curry – biryani rice, fried paneer, chickpeas, coriander.

Delta revises its Main Cabin menus every six months, considering feedback from passengers, crew members, and local sales teams. The airline can also accommodate special orders for items not on the menu.