 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This airline’s cancellations continue after IT outage — what travelers need to know

Delta Air Lines continues to cancel flights after IT outage

By
Passenger at airport flight board
Erik Odiin via Unsplash

Friday’s IT outage interrupted flights, businesses, and services worldwide. The issue—caused by an update from Crowdstrike cybersecurity—left travelers stranded at airports, hospitals unable to access records, and more. It highlighted the world’s dependence on software from a few providers.

Though airlines began a slow recovery over the weekend, one carrier continues to struggle in the aftermath. Across the country, thousands of Delta Air Lines customers were stranded, forced to rent cars and drive or book hotels and wait out delays. Here’s the latest.

Recommended Videos

How the Crowdstrike IT outage affected Delta Air Lines

Airplane, Delta Air Lines, at terminal
Zoshua Colah via Unsplash

Friday’s Crowdstrike software patch affected Microsoft customers, resulting in blue screens and malfunctioning systems. For Delta Air Lines, that meant troubles with its crew tracking system, forcing it to cancel a third of its flights. Through Friday and Saturday, that figure was 3,500, with a further 1,250 added on Sunday and 305 more for Monday. As the recovery unfolded, Delta’s CEO spoke out, and the Secretary of Transportation released a statement.

On Sunday, Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, described the outage and how the airline plans to move forward, saying, “The technology issue occurred on the busiest travel weekend of the summer, with our booked loads exceeding 90%, limiting our re-accommodation capabilities. I want to apologize to every one of you who have been impacted by these events. Delta is in the business of connecting the world, and we understand how difficult it can be when your travels are disrupted.”

Bastian further described travel waivers and travel vouchers being available to affected customers. He also noted that passengers can stay up to date by using the Fly Delta app or visiting Delta.com.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talked to the CEO on Sunday about the airlines’ obligation to offer refunds for canceled flights when passengers don’t want to be rebooked for a different flight. Buttigieg said, “I have made clear to Delta that we expect the airline to provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to be rebooked, and free rebooking and timely reimbursements for food and overnight hotel stays to consumers affected by the delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance to all of their passengers.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
5 things to know before flying Emirates first class
Emirates 777 taking off from Dubai airport

Air travel puts the world at your whim. No matter where you want to go — or what you want to experience — it’s a matter of booking a ticket, boarding a plane, and taking to the skies. But longer flights — where you spend hour after hour stuck in a seat — can be more of an endurance test than a comfortable trip.

In that case, upgrading to first class is worth it, and nobody does it better than Emirates. Instead of being locked into a bus-style seat with nowhere to go, you’re coddled in amenities, as if living in a private suite. Is it expensive? Sure. But on an 8,000+ mile flight, you’ll be thanking yourself for making the upgrade.

Read more
The free Global Entry alternative that’s almost as good (but no one knows about)
Enjoy faster lines without the price tag
Person scanning QR code at airport

Travelers often look for ways to streamline their airport experience, especially when it comes to navigating the time-consuming customs and immigration checkpoints. While Global Entry is a popular solution for those willing to pay for expedited processing, there’s a lesser-known, free alternative that offers similar convenience: Mobile Passport Control (MPC).

This app, available to both U.S. and Canadian citizens, simplifies the process by allowing passengers to bypass traditional paper customs declaration forms and avoid long lines in airports and cruise terminals. Originally launched as the Mobile Passport app by Airside Mobile, this service has been rebranded and is now managed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Read more
Need travel inspiration? These are the absolute best places to visit in July
Add these destinations to your summer bucket list
Copenhagen

Summer is in full swing, and the month of July offers a perfect window for your next great travel adventure. From vibrant cities to warm beaches, July offers something for every travel preference. Whether you are on the hunt for a domestic getaway or an international adventure, our carefully curated list of the best places to visit in July is sure to inspire your next summer escape. These are the destinations that will ensure your July vacation is nothing short of extraordinary. 
Provence, France

Average July temperature: 82ºF to 86ºF

Read more