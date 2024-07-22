Delta Air Lines continues to cancel flights after IT outage

Friday’s IT outage interrupted flights, businesses, and services worldwide. The issue—caused by an update from Crowdstrike cybersecurity—left travelers stranded at airports, hospitals unable to access records, and more. It highlighted the world’s dependence on software from a few providers.

Though airlines began a slow recovery over the weekend, one carrier continues to struggle in the aftermath. Across the country, thousands of Delta Air Lines customers were stranded, forced to rent cars and drive or book hotels and wait out delays. Here’s the latest.

How the Crowdstrike IT outage affected Delta Air Lines

Friday’s Crowdstrike software patch affected Microsoft customers, resulting in blue screens and malfunctioning systems. For Delta Air Lines, that meant troubles with its crew tracking system, forcing it to cancel a third of its flights. Through Friday and Saturday, that figure was 3,500, with a further 1,250 added on Sunday and 305 more for Monday. As the recovery unfolded, Delta’s CEO spoke out, and the Secretary of Transportation released a statement.

On Sunday, Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, described the outage and how the airline plans to move forward, saying, “The technology issue occurred on the busiest travel weekend of the summer, with our booked loads exceeding 90%, limiting our re-accommodation capabilities. I want to apologize to every one of you who have been impacted by these events. Delta is in the business of connecting the world, and we understand how difficult it can be when your travels are disrupted.”

Bastian further described travel waivers and travel vouchers being available to affected customers. He also noted that passengers can stay up to date by using the Fly Delta app or visiting Delta.com.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talked to the CEO on Sunday about the airlines’ obligation to offer refunds for canceled flights when passengers don’t want to be rebooked for a different flight. Buttigieg said, “I have made clear to Delta that we expect the airline to provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to be rebooked, and free rebooking and timely reimbursements for food and overnight hotel stays to consumers affected by the delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance to all of their passengers.”