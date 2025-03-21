CDC warns spring and summer travelers about rising dengue fever risk

As spring and summer travel season approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing a warning to travelers about the rising risk of dengue fever. Cases of the mosquito-borne illness have been on the rise among U.S. travelers and are expected to climb in 2024 and 2025. The virus, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, is causing a surge of infections, with over 13 million cases reported across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean this year alone.

Dengue transmission remains high in the Americas, including U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Spring and summer travel coincides with the peak season for dengue in many regions, making travelers particularly vulnerable to both travel-associated and locally acquired cases. With warmer months facilitating the spread of the virus, the CDC is advising increased caution when visiting areas with known outbreaks.

Recommended Videos

Preventing dengue

The CDC advises travelers to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, as this is the primary way dengue fever is transmitted. Travelers to areas with high dengue activity should use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved insect repellents both during their trip and after returning home. Wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeve shirts and pants can also help protect exposed skin.

To further reduce the risk of mosquito bites indoors, using air conditioning or ensuring that windows are screened is recommended.

It’s important to note that dengue is not contagious and cannot be spread directly from person to person. However, if you experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, or a rash, and have recently traveled to or live in an area with known outbreaks, seek medical care promptly for proper diagnosis and treatment.