British Airways will suspend JFK to Gatwick flights from December to March

British Airways has canceled flights between New York’s JFK Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport between December 2024 and March 2025. The schedule change results from delays in delivery of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. 103 flights will be canceled.

Additional details of the JFK-Gatwick cancellations

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered 787s are 20% more efficient than prior 767s, resulting in big fuel savings and fewer emissions. However, delivery delays have forced British Airways to suspend flights between JFK and Gatwick from December 12, 2024, to March 25, 2025.

A spokesperson for British Airways commented: “We’re disappointed that we’ve had to make further changes to our schedule as we continue to experience delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce – particularly in relation to the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to our 787 aircraft.”

“We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve. We’ve apologized to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.”

“We continue to work closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure the company is aware of the impact its issues are having on our schedule and customers, and seek reassurance of a prompt and reliable solution.”

A Rolls-Royce spokesperson added: “We continue to work with British Airways and all of our customers to minimise the impact of the limited availability of spares due to the current supply chain constraints. Unfortunately, this is an issue affecting the whole aerospace industry.”