Boom Supersonic announces breakthrough in travel at the speed of sound

Boom Supersonic plans to build the world’s fastest airliner, Overture, and this week announced a breakthrough in the development process. On January 28, the company’s XB-1 demonstrator achieved supersonic flight three times with no audible sonic boom measured on the ground. That paves the way for quiet travel at the speed of sound, something once thought impossible.

How Boom Supersonic achieved “Boomless Cruise”

The XB-1 achieved a quiet supersonic flight via a physics principle called the “Mach cutoff”, where a sonic boom refracts through the atmosphere without reaching the ground. That happens by breaking the sound barrier at a suitably high altitude, with atmospheric conditions determining particular velocities. The company measured noise levels by placing microphone arrays under the flight path in strategic locations. Those confirmed that the XB-1 produced no audible boom, even while reaching Mach 1.12.

The company originally planned to fly the Overture at Mach .94 over land and only exceed the sound barrier over water to meet regulations. But after achieving “Boomless Cruise” with the XB-1, there’s the possibility of flying over land at 50% faster speeds than traditional airliners. The Overture will have the capability of flying up to Mach 1.3 over land, reducing coast-to-coast flight times by up to 90 minutes.

Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, said: “XB-1 broke the sound barrier three times during its first supersonic flight—without an audible boom. This confirms what we’ve long believed: supersonic travel can be affordable, sustainable, and friendly to those onboard and on the ground. With this success, we’re bringing Boomless Cruise to Overture, unlocking faster travel on even more routes.”