Stay comfortable on your trip with these travel pillows

You want to see the world, but you also want to be comfortable on the way and during your stays. Whether on a long-haul flight, a multiday road trip, or staying in an unfamiliar hotel, a good pillow can make every trip a more comfortable experience.

To help you choose, we’ve compiled our favorites, which combine innovation, softness, and portability. These are the ones we’d take on a special getaway.

The 5 best travel pillows for your travel adventures

It might seem like every travel pillow’s the same. After all, how different can they be? It’s simply a plush buffer between you and a seat or a bed, right? Not really. Today’s travel pillows feature innovative shapes and designs in the search for next-level comfort. Here are the best options.

Pluto Pillow Pod 2.0

Pros Cons Total peace and quiet On the expensive side

Travel can involve hustle and bustle as you go from one place to the next. One day, you might be hurrying through an airport terminal. The next, riding in a rental car on the way to a remote destination. The point is, sometimes you need somewhere to escape. The Pluto Pillow gives you that with its hooded design and integrated eye mask.

Made of suede-like Alcantara fabric, the Pillow Pod 2.0 goes on like a hoodie and shields you from noise and light. A plush neck brace offers mild support when you’re feeling worn out. If you’re a light sleeper, the Pod is a valuable tool in the pursuit of rest. It’s also machine washable and easily attaches to a backpack or carry-on baggage.

Specifications

Materials Dimensions WPS mesh, Alcantara fabric 12 x 16 x 4 inches (folded)

Cabeau TNE S3 Travel Pillow

Pros Cons Comfy yet supportive, innovative chin strap Can feel firm initially

This option uses innovative features to bring you softness and support. Most travel pillows are compact and difficult to hold in place. The Cabeau has an adjustable strap that secures it to a headrest and a customizable chin strap to keep it close and tight.

Its cushion is reminiscent of a memory foam mattress — firm yet comfortable — and the breathable face fabric keeps you cool. It might feel firm at first, but give it time, and it’ll break in.

Specifications

Materials Accessories Foam, microsuede, polyester Carrying bag included

Infinity Pillow Travel Pillow

Pros Cons Adjustable for varying uses Not as supportive as other options

Most travel pillows look the same, but the Infinity is different with its modular design. With the ability to twist and turn into different shapes, the almost 40-inch-long pillow gives you many ways to support your head or back. Wrap it once around your neck for mild support or twice for a more resilient hold. Just like finding the perfect sleeping position, this pillow lets you fine-tune until it feels just right.

Another benefit is you can wear it instead of packing it. Its bamboo fabric offers breathability and a soft feel, and it’s machine washable. If you like to express yourself, this is your pillow, as it comes in 10 colors.

Specifications

Materials Dimensions Nylon, bamboo 39.3 x 6.6 inches

Gingerlily Silk Travel Pillow

Pros Cons Smoothness of silk Less packable than other options

Silk feels like nothing else, with its smoothness and the way it slides against your skin. That can feel especially nice on long travel days. This pillow harnesses silk’s unique properties for rest and rejuvenation when the flights add up or the miles pass by. It’s also suitable for hotel beds, though it’s slightly smaller — 12 by 16 inches — than a standard pillow. Not only that, but its quality construction feels built to last.

Specifications

Materials Dimensions Mulberry silk, cotton sateen, polyster 12 x 16 inches

Samsonite 2-in-1 Magic Travel Pillow

Pros Cons Changes shapes for versatility Extra soft and not as supportive

This is a worthy option if you want a travel pillow on a budget. Not only that, but its versatile U-shape and light weight make it as versatile as it is thrifty. Microfiber beads make it softer than other picks, but if it’s support you’re after, you might look elsewhere.

The pillow can morph from a U-shape to a conventional shape by turning it inside out, adapting to different settings and conditions. If you’re a traveler on the go who doesn’t want to be weighed down, this could be your pillow.

Specifications

Materials Dimensions Polyester 12.25 x 11.75 x 4 inches

Which travel pillow would we pick?

Though each of these pillows makes for comfy travels, we’d choose the Pluto Pillow Pod for its innovative design and enveloping fit. Airplanes and cars can be fatiguing, and having a personal relaxation space lets you escape and recover.

Besides that, the Pluto’s Alcantara material is the same fabric used on expensive sports car interiors, where its velvet-like feel is both functional and stylish. After a few hours in the Pluto, you’ll be prepared for the next leg of your journey, feeling refreshed and ready to go.

If you’re hungry for adventure and want to go further, investing in a travel pillow can get you there in comfort. Having that extra bit of support on a plane or in a car makes the miles fly by and lets you arrive with energy to spare. So review this list, make your pick, and get ready to roam.