Explore this tropical, Caribbean paradise

Belize is a small but exciting country situated on the eastern coast of Central America and is known for its stunning beaches and fascinating history. Formerly known as British Honduras, Belize gained independence in 1981, but it still proudly embraces its British colonial roots alongside its rich Maya heritage. As the only English-speaking country in Central America, it’s super easy to get around, making it a top travel destination for those looking for both adventure and relaxation.

From ancient Mayan ruins to world-class diving spots, there’s no shortage of things to do in Belize. So, let’s dive into the best things you can do while visiting this tropical paradise.

Recommended Videos

1. Visit Secret Beach

Secret Beach on Ambergris Caye, Belize’s largest island, is anything but a secret these days! It’s one of the most popular spots for tourists, known for its bright blue waters, laid-back vibe, and fun water activities. The best way to get there is to hop on a golf cart for a 40-minute ride from San Pedro — and the journey is totally worth it. Once you arrive, you can bask in the sun, enjoy waterfront bars and restaurants, and try paddleboarding or jet skiing in the calm, turquoise waters.

2. Swim in the Great Blue Hole

The Great Blue Hole is a bucket-list destination for adventurers and sea lovers. Located within the Lighthouse Reef Atoll, this massive natural sinkhole is about 1,000 feet wide and 400 feet deep. From above, it’s a stunning deep navy blue ringed by gorgeous blue waters and white sandy beaches. It’s famous for scuba diving, offering visitors a chance to explore dramatic underwater cliffs, but swimming and snorkeling are also great ways to explore the attraction.

3. Traverse the underground caves

Exploring Belize’s underground caves is a must. The ancient Maya believed caves were entrances to the underworld, and now you can discover these mystical spots for yourself. Local tours offer options like cave tubing, where you float on an inner tube along an underground river through caves like Actun Tunichil Muknal, famous for its Maya artifacts. There’s also Barton Creek Cave, where you can canoe through vast chambers filled with stunning rock formations.

4. Explore the ancient city of Caracol

Caracol is easily one of the best things to do in Belize and is like stepping back in time to a powerful Maya city. Once a major Maya political hub during the Classic Period, Caracol was far more important than previously thought. Located in the Cayo District, this site boasts impressive ruins, including the towering Caana Temple, which offers amazing views of the surrounding jungle. Caracol is also home to intricate carvings and expansive plazas, showcasing everything the Maya civilization had to offer.

5. Check out the Belize Zoo

The Belize Zoo is a great place to visit if you’re interested in wildlife and conservation. It’s the oldest wildlife rescue and rehab facility in Belize, and it’s dedicated to caring for animals rescued from illegal trades or other tough situations. Home to over 160 animals from 43 native species, the zoo is a cool spot to see jaguars and toucans in a more up-close and personal way. It’s conveniently located about halfway between Belmopan and Belize City, just a short drive from the international airport. Additionally, it’s run by a passionate team of local Belizeans.

6. Indulge in Belizean food

Trying Belizean food is a must when you’re in Belize — it’s a great mix of Maya, British, Spanish, African, indigenous, Garifuna, Caribbean, and Creole influences! You’ve got to try rice and beans with stew chicken, fry jack for breakfast, and the flavorful serre (fish stew). Check out local favorites like Elvi’s Kitchen in San Pedro for a taste of the island, or The FryJack House for authentic breakfast treats.

7. Snorkel around the Belize Barrier Reef

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Belize, you can’t skip out on the Belize Barrier Reef. As the largest barrier reef in the northern hemisphere, this stunning underwater world is a haven for marine life. You’ll see colorful corals, so many kinds of tropical fish, and maybe even spot a sea turtle or manatee. The reef system includes gorgeous offshore atolls and mangrove forests, so grab your snorkel and explore the rich evolution of reef habitats.

8. Attend the annual Chocolate Festival of Belize

If you find yourself in Belize in May, then head to the Chocolate Festival of Belize. Held in the Toledo District, known as the chocolate capital of the country, this festival celebrates the rich history of chocolate, said to be invented by the ancient Maya. It’s a fun event full of local culture, and of course, delicious chocolate treats. If you can’t make the festival, don’t worry — places like Belize Chocolate Company and Mahogany Chocolate offer tasty experiences year-round.

9. Shop in San Pedro Town

Shopping in San Pedro Town is a great way to find unique souvenirs from your Belize trip. The town is full of charming shops where you can pick up beautiful local gifts and trinkets in various price ranges. Be sure to visit places like Belizean Arts, Caye Coffee, and Graniel’s Wood Shop for some standout finds. And don’t forget to grab a bottle of Belizean rum before you leave! Traveller’s Rum, made from local sugar cane, is a popular choice and makes for a great gift or keepsake.

10. Wander through the jungle

Visiting the jungle in Belize is an adventure you won’t want to miss. The lush jungle is home to incredible wildlife, including the noisy and fascinating howler monkeys. Their loud howls echo through the trees, creating a unique and memorable soundtrack for your jungle trek. Besides these charismatic creatures, you can explore hidden waterfalls, spot colorful birds, and discover ancient Maya ruins nestled in the jungle’s depths.