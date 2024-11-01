 Skip to main content
Arlo Washington DC hotel set to launch on November 18, 2024

This 445-room property is preparing for its grand opening.

By
Arlo
Arlo Hotels

Arlo Hotels, the trendy independent lifestyle brand known for its unique properties in cities like New York, Chicago, and Miami, is gearing up to make its debut in Washington, D.C. The highly anticipated hotel is set to open its doors on November 18, 2024, right in the heart of downtown D.C. Just steps away from popular destinations such as Penn Quarter, Judiciary Square, and Capitol Hill, this location is perfect for exploring the city.

The new 445-room hotel creatively integrates the district’s oldest surviving apartment building, the historic 1888 Harrison Apartments, with a modern 12-story addition. Recognized for its Romanesque Revival architecture, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

“We are thrilled to bring Arlo Hotels to Washington, D.C.,” said Olev Pavlov, CEO of Quadrum Global in a press release shared with The Manual. “Expanding our footprint to the nation’s capital is an exciting milestone for the Arlo brand, and we look forward to welcoming travelers and locals alike to stay and enjoy all that the hotel has to offer.”

Arlo Washington DC: The amenities

Arlo
Arlo Hotels

The Arlo Washington DC is set to offer an impressive range of amenities designed to enhance the guest experience, including:

  • ART DC Rooftop: An indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and lounge featuring a Japanese menu curated by Chef Pepe Moncayo.
  • Food and beverage: Chef Moncayo will lead all food and beverage offerings, including the Spanish concept Arrels Restaurant, a bar, and Bodega by Arrels, a grab-and-go option.
  • LEED Certification: The hotel incorporates special green initiatives and design elements, showcasing the brand’s commitment to sustainability.
  • Meeting and social event spaces: Offering 4,287 square feet of event space, including five private meeting rooms. 
  • Nightlife: Arlo After Dark, the hotel’s nightlife programming, is set to launch in DC in 2025.
  • Wellness amenities: Guests can enjoy Alo Moves Wellness amenities, along with Arlo’s signature fortune cookie.

In celebration of its upcoming launch, the hotel is offering a special promotion of 47% off as a nod to the future 47th president. You can book directly on the hotel’s website.

