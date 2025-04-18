A look inside Arizona Biltmore, a famous socialite’s escape

Table of Contents Table of Contents Arizona Biltmore cottages Inside the cottage Citrus Club Lounge The little details

Before my stay at Arizona Biltmore, I had no idea just how popular this historical and architectural spot was, not just within the Phoenix area, but throughout the whole country. Opened in 1929, the historic luxury resort has so much to offer beyond stellar dining options and great hotel amenities. Distinguished by its Frank Llyod Wright-style block architecture, this hotel has remained a spot for the elite to explore- from its history in the 1920s to the present.

Celebrities and historical icons such as Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, and Marilyn Monroe once walked through the exact structure of Arizona Biltmore, which remains today. If you love Christmas music, you might also be fascinated to find out that Irving Berlin drafted the Christmas classic song “White Christmas” while sitting poolside at the Biltmore.

Recommended Videos

In addition, every president, from Herbert Hoover to George W. Bush, has also stayed here. Today, many celebrities visit here, and several prestigious events take place at Arizona Biltmore – from the NFL owners’ meeting to a Passover Seder hosted by Steven Spielberg. I stayed in one of the exceptional Biltmore cottages, immersing myself in a world of learning about the deep roots of Arizona Biltmore.

Even if you know nothing about Arizona Biltmore’s background history, it’s pretty easy to tell it’s a special place right when you enter the lobby. Back in the 20s, a Chicago architect, Albert Chase McArthur, wanted to create a grand hotel that would be remembered for many generations. He indeed succeeded in this mission.

With the help of consulting architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the two sought to create the hotel using a unique textile-block slab construction technique. As you roam throughout the hotel, you’ll find thousands of these blocks (which are made on-site) that build the hotel’s foundation.

Today, the design features interlocking lines that form a repeating pattern, arranged in a way that gave this special place its nickname “Jewel of the Desert”. If you love learning about history and architecture, don’t miss a resort tour during your visit. A historian guides the tour, walking you throughout the resort and stopping at various meaningful locations on the property. Even if you’re not typically into history (I’m usually not), this fascinating experience is a must-do. Both individual and small group tours are available. You’ll also stop by a history hall, full of photos of all the celebrities and presidents that have stood in the same hallway.

Arizona Biltmore cottages

Located in the central garden area of the property are several cottages made of the same block architecture you’ll find throughout the property. While the interiors of these cottages have been upgraded with a “desert chic” vibe, the outside structure is original (1929). Ironically, the cottages were once a spot for the guests’ children and nannies to stay. Today, the purpose of the cottages has shifted focus to being one of the top places to stay on the resort.

Inside the cottage

The cottages have everything you need- just like a regular hotel room. Cozy and sophisticated, it’s clear the design team gave thoughtful consideration to the functionality and style of the room. From the vintage-style SMEG teapot and retro Nespresso in the coffee corner to the outdoor fire pit, a stay in the Arizona Biltmore cottages is truly an experience. I’d stay here again in a heartbeat. During my stay in the cottage, I felt close enough to the action of the main hotel lobby, yet far enough away to feel secluded.

Citrus Club Lounge

If you stay in the cottages at Arizona Biltmore, you’ll also get access to the Citrus Club Lounge, a 21+ exclusive, adults-only lounge. Before opening to any guest staying in a Citrus Club room, this space was used as a typical executive lounge. Today, Arizona Biltmore allows all guests staying in suites or cottages to access this space for a curated bar selection and buffet-style dining throughout the day. Everything in here is thoughtfully curated, right down to the citrus-themed candy bar you’ll pass by on the way out of the lounge.

Design inside the Citrus Club Lounge

The Citrus Club Lounge’s atmosphere is perfect for grab-before-dinner drinks or an afternoon snack. After dinner, many guests return to the Citrus Club Lounge for light snacks and their signature drinks. If you love a killer espresso martini or lemon drop cocktail, head right to the bar cart.

As a coffee lover, I also found myself at the self-service espresso machine inside the Cirtus Club every morning. From the service to the atmosphere, the Citrus Club is a great way to elevate your stay (and make you feel elite). The outdoor patio area of the Citrus Club is also comfortable and cozy.

The little details

There are many top-tier hotels in the Phoenix area, but the little details set a stay at this historic hotel apart. In 2020, Arizona Biltmore underwent a massive $150 million renovation that upgraded several parts of the resort. The addition of the adults-only pool and upgraded central bar and outdoor lounge area make a nice touch, adding to the resort’s lively nightlife. Even small touches, like the cactus-shaped garnish on my drink, showcase why this resort has topped the charts as the best in the area for decades.

