You could face a fine for wearing a bikini at this popular beach destination

Albufeira is cracking down on underdressed tourists

By
Beach
Kranich17 / Pixabay

Tourists visiting Albufeira, a beachside city in Portugal’s Algarve region, may soon have to cover up, or pay the price. Local authorities are revising the city’s code of conduct, explicitly banning partial or complete nudity in public areas away from the beach. Those caught wearing a bikini or going shirtless outside designated areas could face fines of up to €1,500 ($1,630).

The crackdown follows a viral incident last year, when eight British men were filmed dancing completely naked on Rua da Oura, Albufeira’s main party strip, in broad daylight. The footage sparked outrage, leading to an emergency meeting between the local council, security forces, and business owners. In response, Mayor José Carlos Rolo vowed to take action against what he called “excessive” tourist behavior.

The new laws are not limited to clothing

Portugal
BernardoUPloud / Pixabay

The crackdown in Albufeira isn’t just about banning bikinis, it’s part of a broader effort to curb disruptive tourist behavior. The updated regulations also prohibit public drunkenness, urinating, and spitting on the streets. Officials say the measures are aimed at tackling the downsides of mass tourism, which has increasingly impacted the locals in the community.

Many residents and business owners support the new rules, believing they will encourage a more family-friendly atmosphere and improve the city’s image. However, some worry that the restrictions might deter visitors who come for the area’s traditionally laid-back beach culture.

Albufeira now joins a growing list of European destinations, including Majorca, Malaga, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, and Nice, that have implemented similar laws to manage the effects of overtourism.

