 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are offering special fares to these destinations

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines ad

By
Sydney, Australia harbor
Sydney, Australia Dan Freeman via Unsplash

Starting today and continuing through November 21, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are offering special fares from the Pacific Northwest to Australia and New Zealand. The flights from Portland and Seattle are the most direct route to the Southern Hemisphere, and include a stopover in Honolulu. Fares start at $390 one-way for travel dates through April 30, 2025, for Auckland, New Zealand, and February 1 through September 30, 2025, for Sydney, Australia. 

Additional details of the Down Under flight deals

Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand Tim Marshall via Unsplash

The flights will be on Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, with 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 popular Extra Comfort seats, and 192 main cabin seats. Also included is complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi access for a streaming-quality connection anywhere in the world. Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines offer the most direct flights from Portland and Seattle to Honolulu. From there, Hawaiian flies to Auckland and Sydney. 

Recommended Videos

Honolulu flight schedule:

  • Honolulu to Sydney: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
  • Sydney to Honolulu: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
  • Honolulu to Auckland: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
  • Auckland to Honolulu: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Alex Judson, Managing Director of Partnerships and International at Alaska Airlines said: With the combined network of Alaska and Hawaiian, it’s more convenient than ever for our guests in the Pacific Northwest to book a flight to Australia and New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime.”

Related

Hawaiian has flown to Syndey since 2004 and Auckland since 2013. The Australian city was one of Hawaiian’s first long-haul routes and Honolulu to Sydney is among its most popular flights. 

Alaska Air Group is based in Seattle, Washington, and made up of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., McGee Air Services, and Horizon Air. With the company’s acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, it now serves more than 140 international destinations. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
These airlines are the most likely to lose your luggage
This survey shows which airlines lose the most luggage
Baggage carousels and bags

You’ve waited months for your trip and can’t wait to arrive at your destination. Your trip through security was a breeze and the flight went off without a hitch. But then, when you reach baggage claim, your luggage doesn't appear. What was set to be a fun getaway is now a hassle of phone calls, long waits, and the hope your clothes and essentials will arrive.

With the holiday season on the horizon, it helps to know which airlines are bound to lose your bags. To find out, Lance Surety Bonds surveyed 1,000 travelers on their experiences on luggage issues with airlines. Here’s what the results found.
Which airlines lose luggage the most?

Read more
These tropical destinations were just ranked as the best places to retire in 2025
GoBankingRate ranked Bali as the top spot for retirees.
People in a pool watch the sunset in Bali

If you’re dreaming of retiring somewhere warm and scenic with beaches galore, GOBankingRates has just released their list of the best tropical destinations for retirement in 2025. Focusing on factors like affordability, quality of life, and overall appeal, the study highlights ideal spots for retirees seeking a laid-back lifestyle in paradise. Here’s a look at the top-ranked tropical spots where you can live out your retirement dreams in style.
1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali ranked first as a retirement destination, offering an affordable cost of living and excellent medical care. Retirees can enjoy serene beaches, explore lush rice terraces, visit historic temples like Uluwatu, and experience Bali’s rich arts scene and cultural festivals.
2. Costa Rica

Read more
Delta adds curated meals and wines for enjoyment in the sky
Delta adds new wine and food offerings
Delta menu and wine

With the holidays on the horizon, Delta Air Lines is updating its seasonal wine program and adding meals by award-winning chefs. From rare white wines to butternut squash ravioli, passengers get a restaurant-quality experience at 35,000 feet.
Highlights of Delta’s latest menu

Delta collaborated with master sommelier Andrea Robinson to create a list of 20 wines, including California Cabernets and rare Tuscan white wines. The airline is also investing in its exclusive Sky Sommelier program for flight attendant leaders on transoceanic flights. For meals, fliers can enjoy hearty offerings like cocoa-braised short rib with creamy polenta, made in partnership with Union Square Events, or a pecan honey bun with apple-cranberry compote for breakfast by Chef Mashama Bailey.

Read more