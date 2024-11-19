Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines ad

Starting today and continuing through November 21, Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines are offering special fares from the Pacific Northwest to Australia and New Zealand. The flights from Portland and Seattle are the most direct route to the Southern Hemisphere, and include a stopover in Honolulu. Fares start at $390 one-way for travel dates through April 30, 2025, for Auckland, New Zealand, and February 1 through September 30, 2025, for Sydney, Australia.

Additional details of the Down Under flight deals

The flights will be on Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, with 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 popular Extra Comfort seats, and 192 main cabin seats. Also included is complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi access for a streaming-quality connection anywhere in the world. Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines offer the most direct flights from Portland and Seattle to Honolulu. From there, Hawaiian flies to Auckland and Sydney.

Honolulu flight schedule:

Honolulu to Sydney: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Sydney to Honolulu: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Honolulu to Auckland: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Auckland to Honolulu: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Alex Judson, Managing Director of Partnerships and International at Alaska Airlines said: With the combined network of Alaska and Hawaiian, it’s more convenient than ever for our guests in the Pacific Northwest to book a flight to Australia and New Zealand for the trip of a lifetime.”

Hawaiian has flown to Syndey since 2004 and Auckland since 2013. The Australian city was one of Hawaiian’s first long-haul routes and Honolulu to Sydney is among its most popular flights.

Alaska Air Group is based in Seattle, Washington, and made up of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., McGee Air Services, and Horizon Air. With the company’s acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, it now serves more than 140 international destinations.