Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer these shared loyalty benefits

With the recent merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, members of their loyalty programs can enjoy shared benefits. Members enjoy status match between carriers, redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines flights, and Mileage Plan elites receive special benefits on Hawaiian Airlines trips. Members can also rack up miles across both programs. These perks are steps on the way to the combination of both loyalty programs, which will continue offering generous rewards.

Status match, mileage redemption, and elite benefits

Under the plan, HawaiianMiles members can obtain status match by linking their HawaiianMiles and Alaska Mileage Plan accounts. That unlocks elite benefits when flying on either airline. Even more, those who’ve earned Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) on both airlines will receive the highest possible status according to their total EQM balance.

Alaska Mileage Plan elites also gain perks when flying on Hawaiian Airlines-operated routes, like complimentary baggage, priority boarding, priority check-in, complimentary preferred seats at booking, and access to Extra Comfort seats during check-in with no status match required.

Besides using their Mileage Plan number to earn miles on both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, they’re also able to redeem them on both, in all service classes (subject to restrictions and availability). That provides extra value and flexibility to all, whether reserving a main cabin flight between neighbor islands, a lie-flat first-class seat, or a lie-flat business-class seat.

To redeem Mileage Plan miles for Hawaiian Airlines trips, passengers can visit alaskaair.com. To redeem awards consisting of both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights, HawaiianMiles members can transfer their HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles on alaskaair.com.