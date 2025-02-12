 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer these shared loyalty benefits

Alaska Airlines

With the recent merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, members of their loyalty programs can enjoy shared benefits. Members enjoy status match between carriers, redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines flights, and Mileage Plan elites receive special benefits on Hawaiian Airlines trips. Members can also rack up miles across both programs. These perks are steps on the way to the combination of both loyalty programs, which will continue offering generous rewards.

Status match, mileage redemption, and elite benefits

Under the plan, HawaiianMiles members can obtain status match by linking their HawaiianMiles and Alaska Mileage Plan accounts. That unlocks elite benefits when flying on either airline. Even more, those who’ve earned Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) on both airlines will receive the highest possible status according to their total EQM balance. 

Alaska Mileage Plan elites also gain perks when flying on Hawaiian Airlines-operated routes, like complimentary baggage, priority boarding, priority check-in, complimentary preferred seats at booking, and access to Extra Comfort seats during check-in with no status match required. 

Besides using their Mileage Plan number to earn miles on both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, they’re also able to redeem them on both, in all service classes (subject to restrictions and availability). That provides extra value and flexibility to all, whether reserving a main cabin flight between neighbor islands, a lie-flat first-class seat, or a lie-flat business-class seat. 

To redeem Mileage Plan miles for Hawaiian Airlines trips, passengers can visit alaskaair.com. To redeem awards consisting of both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights, HawaiianMiles members can transfer their HawaiianMiles to Mileage Plan miles on alaskaair.com. 

What Super Bowl travelers should know, according to KAYAK
The 2025 Super Bowl is a classic matchup, pitting the Chief’s unfolding dynasty against the Eagles’ #1 ranked defense. Behind center, Patrick Mahomes’ pocket presence and sidearm throws will test the Philadelphia defensive line and secondary coverage. It’s reminiscent of a heavyweight bout between two proven contenders.

But with KC going for a three-peat and passionate Eagles fans yearning to attend, several travel trends have emerged, as KAYAK discovered. After all, fans must get there before taking their seats at the Super Dome. Here’s what to know.
Flight searches are down, hotel rates are up
Qantas to create a new look with this redesigned element
Qantas will redesign its uniforms, switching from the current version that’s over 10 years old. The project coincides with the airline’s other initiatives, including its fleet renewal program, and Project Sunrise, which aims to conquer the final frontier of aviation. To accomplish the task, Qantas will turn to noted Australian designers.
The Qantas uniform visually represents the brand
To begin the uniform update, Qantas will survey its more than 17,500 team members to help with development. For past uniforms, the airline turned to Harry Who, Peter Morrissey, Yves Saint Laurent, George Gross, and Emilio Pucci, with each usually marking a moment in the airline’s history. For the latest version, the carrier will look to Australian designers, and perform a selection process before the 11th uniform takes shape.  The new designer will be announced in the upcoming months, with the uniform’s debut in 2027. 

Turkish Airlines commemorates local heritage with new amenity kits
Turkish Airlines will commemorate its home country’s heritage with unique amenities kits. The collection, known as the “UNESCO Türkiye Series”, takes inspiration from six UNESCO World Heritage sites: Nemrut, Göbeklitepe, Cappadocia, Ephesus, Ani, and Troy. Also included are three traditional carpet rug motifs, and four different ebru (Turkish Marbling) designs. To develop the kit, the carrier worked with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO.
The amenity kit is an artistic travel keepsake
The kits are available on Business Class flights of five to eight hours, with other versions debuting in mid-January on Economy flights over eight hours. Each keepsake reflects modern design and thousands of years of Anatolian artistic heritage and history. Included are hand and body lotion and  lip balm made by luxury brand Ex Nihilo. Additionally, items like toothbrushes, socks, and eye masks are comprised of about 80% recycled materials. The UNESCO Türkiye Series provides cultural storytelling and passenger comfort while sharing the country’s heritage at 35,000 feet. 

