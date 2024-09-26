 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines makes its Flight Pass subscription service even better

Alaska Airlines enhances Flight Pass

By
Alaska Airlines plane over San Francisco
Alaska Airlines

Yesterday, Alaska Airlines announced new features to its innovative Flight Pass subscription service. In 2021, it was the first U.S. carrier to offer a subscription plan, and after reviewing guest feedback, it will add enhancements for an even better experience. Key to the upgrades is streamlined booking for an even smoother trip.

Flight Pass changes: Easier booking and simplified plans

Alaska Airlines Flight Pass
Alaska Airlines

Flight Pass lets subscribers take advantage of lower-than-average fares from select cities in California, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. Most routes cost only one cent, plus taxes and fees. Now, after reviewing two and half years of customer comments, Alaska Airlines will make Flight Pass better than ever. Here’s what’s included.

  • Easy access: Subscribers can easily access the Flight Pass booking page on AlaskaAir.com.
  • Seamless booking: Members can book, change, or cancel flights on the Flight Pass booking page without contacting a reservation agent. Credits go directly into subscribers’ accounts. Additionally, by entering their Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan number and choosing a seat, members can earn miles and upgrades to First Class and Premium Class for elites (depending on availability).
  • Simplified plans: Plans are now available in two tiers:
          Flight Pass: $69 per month for 6 round-trip flights per year

          Flight Pass Plus: $129 per month for 12 round-trip flights per year

Courtney Lansing, Managing Director of Business Development and Products, commented: “Our subscribers value the flexibility and affordability of Flight Pass, and these new enhancements will make their travel experience even more seamless. We’re proud to offer a unique service that enables guests to visit loved ones or their favorite destinations, all while securing a consistent monthly price on an airline that offers the most nonstop flights on the West Coast.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
