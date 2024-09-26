Alaska Airlines enhances Flight Pass

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. The airline’s network grows even more on December 4, 2024, when it adds Sydney, Australia to the mix. Marking the company’s second venture into the continent, the new routes fly four times weekly through Kuala Lumpur, on Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The airline will also add non-stop routes in the future when it receives suitable airplanes.

Turkish Airlines’ Sydney routes are a positive for both countries

Sydney Opera House Matthew de Rivera via Unsplash

Besides bolstering Turkish Airlines’ regional presence, the routes also strengthen ties between Turkey and Australia, helping drive trade, culture exchange, and tourism. Industry and government leaders expressed their optimism regarding the new flights.

About the new addition to global airline’s flight network, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat commented: “We are happy to announce the launch of our Sydney route, which opens another chapter for us in the continent. This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg.”

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. The NSW Government has worked closely with Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure this new service. Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”

Sydney Airport CEO, Scott Charlton, commented: “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub. We are proud that Turkish Airlines Sydney and NSW for their first non-stop service which is a strong endorsement of everything our city and state has to offer. In the meantime, passengers will get to experience Turkish Airlines’ award-winning service from Sydney to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur in December 2024.

With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported. Today’s announcement is also incredibly important for the Sydney and NSW economies and speaks to the impact of international aviation in supporting our visitor economy. We’re looking forward to Turkish Airlines inaugural flight and growing their services in the years to come.”